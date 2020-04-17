Oil services provider Schlumberger rocked by 'double black swan'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sclumberger lost $7.4 billion as a “double black swan” event created the industry's most challenging market in decades.

The Houston-based oil services provider lost $5.32 a share as revenue fell 5 percent year-over-year to $7.5 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting revenue of $7.52 billion. Excluding one-time charges, Schlumberger earned 25 cents, topping estimates of 24 cents. Shares rallied following the results.

“The unprecedented global health and economic crisis sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic increasingly impacted industry activity during the quarter,” CEO Olivier Le Peuch said in a statement.

“The effect of this was amplified late in the quarter by a new battle for market share between the world’s largest oil producers," he added. "This double black swan event created simultaneous shocks in supply and demand."

