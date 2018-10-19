Schlumberger: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Schlumberger NV (SLB) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $644 million.

The The Hague, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The world's largest oilfield services company posted revenue of $8.5 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.59 billion.

Schlumberger shares have declined 13 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 4 percent. The stock has decreased 11 percent in the last 12 months.

