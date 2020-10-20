Labor Secretary Scalia defends workplace safety guidelines for COVID-19, insists they have ‘teeth’

A total of 64.2 million Americans have filed unemployment claims since March as the coronavirus pandemic pummels the jobs market and safety in the workplace remains a concern.

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia joined FOX Business’ “The Claman Countdown” Tuesday to address concerns about returning to work safely after Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines were met with backlash from employees.

According to OSHA, 10,810 COVID-related complaints have been filed since February.

“Our programs do have teeth,” Scalia claimed. “[Getting employees] back to work safely has, in fact, been a priority for us [from] very early on.”

According to Scalia, OSHA provided guidelines for workers across 20 industries beginning in January and have so far filed nearly 100 citations against companies where complaints were made. The secretary also reminded Claman that the guidance is not legally binding and is only enforced where necessary.

Scalia added that in his 30 years of experience in employment issues, he’s never seen employers “so focused” on keeping their workers safe.

“It’s a two-pronged strategy: guidance but enforcement as necessary,” he explained. “And we will continue to do that in a measured way, recognizing… the great majority of employers are very focused on keeping their workers and customers safe. We want to help them do it."

