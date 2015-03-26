SandRidge Energy, SPX Corporation Included in Stocks Up on High Volume Friday

These are stocks that are up on high volume today:
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was up on high volume today, after trading at a volume of 29.9 million, or 1.8 times its average daily volume. The stock price reached $7.08, a 2.5% increase. The stock is down over the last two months, having fallen 88 cents (-11.1%) from a price of $7.96 on March 7, 2012. The stock has climbed a step closer to its 50-day moving average, sitting at just 93% of the mark.
- SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPW) was up on high volume today, trading with volume of 2.5 million, or 3.7 times its average daily volume. Share price rose 2.7% to $76.23. Shares have shown some positive movement over the last two months as the price has climbed $3.49 (4.8%) from a price of $72.74 on March 7, 2012. The stock has moved up across its 50-day moving average of $76.07 today.
- CareFusion Corporation (NYSE:CFN) was up on high volume today, after trading at a volume of six million, or 3.6 times its average daily volume. At $27.09, share price increased 5%. The stock has been on the rise in the last two months, up $2.10 (8.4%) from a price of $24.99 on March 7, 2012. The stock is trading 5.2% above its 50-day moving average and 7.6% above its 200-day moving average.
- Kodiak Oil & Gas (NYSE:KOG) saw its price climb on above-normal volume, as 14.3 million shares, which is 1.6 times the stock's average daily volume, changed hands. Shares were up 1.9% to $8.65. Over the last month, the share price has dropped $1.09 (-11.2%) from $9.74 on April 4, 2012. The stock has climbed a step closer to its 50-day moving average, sitting at just 92.5% of the mark.
- Health Net (NYSE:HNT) was up on high volume today, trading with volume of 2.9 million, or 1.8 times its average daily volume. Share price improved 1.2% to $27.58. The share price has been sliding in the last month, down $12.33 (-30.9%) from $39.91 on April 4, 2012. The stock is trading at 74.1% of its 50-day moving average and 81.2% of its 200-day moving average.
- After trading at a volume of 3.5 million, or 1.8 times its average, Pepco Holdings (NYSE:POM) was up on high volume today. Shares climbed 1.5% to $18.89. Over the last three months, the stock has lost $1.01 (-5.1%) from a price of $19.90 on February 7, 2012. The stock has moved up across its 50-day moving average of $18.80 today.
- MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was up on high volume today, after trading at a volume of 8.2 million, or 3.4 times its average daily volume. The stock price experienced a 1.6% increase, coming in at $7.61. Share price is up, having risen 37 cents (5.1%) from $7.24 on April 4, 2012. The stock is trading 3.7% above its 50-day moving average and 6.2% above its 200-day moving average.
- Nielsen Hldg (NYSE:NLSN) saw its price spike on above-average volume today, as two million shares, which is 1.7 times the stock's average daily volume, traded hands. The stock price hit $29.60, a 1.2% increase. Share price is up, having risen 40 cents (1.3%) from $30 on April 4, 2012. The stock has moved up across its 50-day moving average of $29.50 today.
- After trading at a volume of 839,177, or 3.7 times its average, The Madison Square Garden (NASDAQ:MSG) was up on high volume today. Shares were up 3.9% to $37.94. Share price is up $3.73 (10.9%) from $34.21 on April 4, 2012. The stock is trading 9.7% above its 50-day moving average and 19.5% above its 200-day moving average.
