Sanders campaign workers ratify union contract

Approximately 100 of Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign workers have ratified a new union contract. The campaign says that this is the first union contract for a major-party presidential campaign.

A unit of the United Food and Commercial Workers union is representing the employees. Union representatives say the contract will ensure that even in campaign jobs known for long hours and unpredictable assignments, staffers are subject to some minimum standards.

Sanders has long supported organized labor, but as he prepared to launch his 2020 campaign, he faced criticism over how the 2016 campaign handled allegations of sexual misconduct, unequal pay and other mistreatment. The contract ratification comes one day after Sanders' campaign released new guidelines aimed at combatting sexual misconduct and discrimination.