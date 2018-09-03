Salesforce Management Highlights 2 Growth Drivers

There's little doubt about software-as-a-service company Salesforce.com's (NYSE: CRM) strong momentum. The company's fiscal second-quarter earnings release highlighted broad momentum across its subscription clouds, industry segments, and geographies. Further, Salesforce's revenue growth has accelerated for two consecutive quarters, rising 27% year over year in Q2.

As investors dig into the numbers behind Salesforce's impressive quarter, more insight about the company can be found in the company's earnings call. In particular, management provided a close look at two hot areas of its business likely to help drive more strong growth in the coming years: Einstein and Salesforce's core platform.

Continue Reading Below

1. Einstein: A key catalyst

Salesforce's Einstein assistant -- the artificial intelligence (AI) component of Salesforce's platforms -- continues to become increasingly integral to the company's cloud offerings.

"I don't think that there is a more successful business implementation of artificial intelligence than Einstein," said Salesforce CFO Mark Hawkins. Einstein has become key to salesforce.com's software-as-a-service offerings, adding value to its core Salesforce platform, as well as its sales, service, marketing, and commerce clouds. As Hawkins explained:

Now providing over 3 billion predictions and insights every day across salesforce.com's platforms, AI has morphed into a key driver for the company.

2. Strong growth from Salesforce's core platform

Advertisement

While Salesforce's continued momentum in its service cloud was impressive during the quarter, with service cloud revenue growing 27% year over year, the company's main Salesforce platform continued to deliver robust growth, too.

The company's "salesforce platform and other" cloud service offering saw revenue jump 54% year over year during the quarter, benefiting from the company's recent acquisition of Mulesoft. But even when backing out the additional sales generated during the quarter from Salesforce's $6.5 billion acquisition, core platform revenue increased 32% year over year, management said during the call.

"Our core platform business is very strong," said Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block. The co-CEO said its developer platform (Heroku), its security tools (Salesforce Shield), analytics, and the overall capability of its core platform are all contributing to Salesforce platform growth. He continued:

Considering these two catalysts alongside Salesforce's accelerated growth rate for overall revenue, management's outlook for full-year revenue to rise 25% year over year, and the company's broad-based momentum, investors have plenty of reason to expect more strong growth.

10 stocks we like better than Salesforce.comWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Salesforce.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Salesforce.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.