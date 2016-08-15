Salesforce Acquires Business-intelligence Firm BeyondCore

Salesforce.com acquired business-intelligence and analytics company BeyondCore on Monday for an undisclosed price. San Mateo, California-based BeyondCore was founded in 2004 and has received a total of $9 million in Series A equity funding. "I am thrilled announce @Salesforce has acquired @beyondcoreinc to enhance the AI capabilities of Analytics Cloud," Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff said in a tweet. In a blog post, BeyondCore said it "will be uniquely positioned to further magnify our impact on the world of analytics" under Salesforce.
Copyright © 2016 MarketWatch, Inc.
Continue Reading Below