Sales of new homes hits fastest pace in more than 12 years

The rate of new-home sales is positive sign for economic growth

Associated Press
Housing market sees ‘new life’ with low interest rates: Marcus and Millichap CEO

Marcus and Millichap CEO Hessam Nadji discusses a resurgence in home buying and changes in consumer preference for renters and home buyers.

WASHINGTON — U.S. sales of new homes jumped 7.9% in January to the fastest pace in more than 12 years, a positive sign for economic growth.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that new homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 764,000 last month. That’s the highest sales rate since July 2007, shortly before the U.S. economy slumped into the Great Recession.

Half of January’s sales gains came from people buying homes that have yet to be constructed, possible evidence that low mortgage rates may be driving their decisions to purchase. Borrowing costs for home loans have tumbled since 2018.

But a shortage of properties on the market means that prices are also rising quickly. The median price of a new home surged 14% from a year ago to $348,200.

