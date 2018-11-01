Russia imposes financial sanctions on Ukrainian politicians

The Russian government has imposed financial sanctions on Ukraine's political leadership in a largely symbolic gesture in the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

Relations between Russia and Ukraine soured after Russia pushed through a separatist vote in Crimea and annexed the peninsula in 2014. Russia went on to back separatists in eastern Ukraine in a conflict that has claimed more than 10,000 lives.

Russia's government on Thursday published a list of 322 individuals and 68 companies who will have their assets — if they have any — frozen in Russia. The list is a who's who of Ukrainian politics, comprising of cabinet ministers and top politicians including presidential contender Yulia Tymoshenko. The Ukrainian president is not on the list although his elder son has been blacklisted.