Royal Caribbean misses 4Q profit and revenue expectations

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $109.8 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 32 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Analysts expected $1.87 billion, according to Zacks.

For the year, the company reported profit of $764.1 million, or $3.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Royal Caribbean expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 15 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.65 to $4.85 per share.

Royal Caribbean shares have decreased almost 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 65 percent in the last 12 months.

