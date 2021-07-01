Robinhood IPO details released

One day after paying a $70 million fine to FINRA, the largest in its history, Robinhood has officially filed for its initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"Our mission is to democratize finance for all. Robinhood was founded on the belief that everyone should be welcome to participate in our financial system," reads the lead of the prospectus. "We are creating a modern financial services platform for everyone, regardless of their wealth, income or background."

The S-1 details some eye-popping numbers including:

$81 billion in assets

17.7 million monthly active users

50% are first-time investors

Nasdaq ticker: HOOD

As a public company, Robinhood will compete for investors with more established players including Charles Schwab and its TD Ameritrade arm as well as Morgan Stanley's E-Trade and Interactive Brokers.

On Wednesday, FINRA found the popular trading platform misled millions of customers, allowed unqualified accounts to trade options, and mishandled a widespread outage in March 2020.

"The fine imposed in this matter, the highest ever levied by FINRA, reflects the scope and seriousness of Robinhood’s violations, including FINRA’s finding that Robinhood communicated false and misleading information to millions of its customers," said Jessica Hopper, executive vice president and head of FINRA’s Department of Enforcement in the disclosure.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.