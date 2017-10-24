Riding the storm out, JetBlue tops 3Q profit forecasts

JetBlue exceeded the third-quarter profit expectations on Wall Street, despite major flight disruptions following a pair of disastrous hurricanes.

JetBlue on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $179 million, down from the $199 million for the same period last year.

On a per-share basis, the New York company reported net income of 55 cents, 3 cents better than industry analysts had predicted, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

JetBlue estimated that disruptions caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma had a negative impact of six cents per share on its earnings.

The airline posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts, and topped the $1.73 billion for last year's third quarter.

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corp., which have fallen 11 percent since the beginning of the year, slipped 1.5 percent at the opening bell.

