Restaurant companies shares mixed at the close of trading

Shares of some top restaurant companies were mixed at the close of trading:

Brinker International Inc. fell $.69 or 1.2 percent, to $56.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. rose $6.25 or 1.0 percent, to $643.75.

Darden Restaurants Inc. fell $1.07 or 1.6 percent, to $65.94.

Domino's Pizza Inc. fell $3.71 or 3.3 percent, to $110.25.

McDonald's Corp. fell $2.30 or 2.3 percent, to $96.44.

Panera Bread Co. rose $.44 or .2 percent, to $184.80.

Papa John's International Inc. fell $1.82 or 2.8 percent, to $63.39.

Starbucks Corp. fell $.97 or 1.9 percent, to $50.87.

Wendy's Company fell $.21 or 2.0 percent, to $10.50.

Yum Brands Inc. fell $.49 or .6 percent, to $86.61.