Restaurant companies shares mixed at 10 a.m.

Shares of some top restaurant companies are mixed at 10 a.m.:
Brinker International Inc. fell $1.50 or 3.0 percent, to $48.99.
Continue Reading Below
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. fell $1.32 or .2 percent, to $599.00.
Darden Restaurants Inc. fell $.17 or .4 percent, to $46.72.
Domino's Pizza Inc. rose $.02 or percent, to $72.59.
McDonald's Corp. fell $.05 or percent, to $101.46.
Panera rose $.54 or .4 percent, to $149.56.
Advertisement
Papa John's International Inc. rose $.07 or .2 percent, to $42.65.
Starbucks Corp. rose $.16 or .2 percent, to $78.22.
Wendy's Company rose $.03 or .4 percent, to $8.60.
Yum Brands Inc. fell $.30 or .4 percent, to $81.42.