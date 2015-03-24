Restaurant companies shares mixed at 10 a.m.

Shares of some top restaurant companies are mixed at 10 a.m.:

Brinker International Inc. fell $1.50 or 3.0 percent, to $48.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. fell $1.32 or .2 percent, to $599.00.

Darden Restaurants Inc. fell $.17 or .4 percent, to $46.72.

Domino's Pizza Inc. rose $.02 or percent, to $72.59.

McDonald's Corp. fell $.05 or percent, to $101.46.

Panera rose $.54 or .4 percent, to $149.56.

Papa John's International Inc. rose $.07 or .2 percent, to $42.65.

Starbucks Corp. rose $.16 or .2 percent, to $78.22.

Wendy's Company rose $.03 or .4 percent, to $8.60.

Yum Brands Inc. fell $.30 or .4 percent, to $81.42.