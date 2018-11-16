Reporting goes on after Abilene Reporter-News building fire

The staff of a West Texas newspaper has relocated to a nearby building as the reporting continues following a fire that damaged the publication's home.

Personnel from the Abilene Reporter-News were at work Friday at The Grace Museum a day after fire heavily damaged the newspaper's nearly 100-year-old structure. Nobody was hurt.

Editor Greg Jaklewicz , in an email to The Associated Press, said the cause of the fire remains under investigation but was likely electrical. Jaklewicz says restoration crews have begun cleanup. The newspaper's press appears undamaged but will be tested.

The print edition of the Abilene Reporter-News, plus the San Angelo Standard-Times, which was printed in Abilene, will be printed at the Wichita Falls Times Record News facility. All three newspapers are owned by Gannett.