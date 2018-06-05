Report: Visteon executive ousted over porn, prostitutes

MarketsAssociated Press

An arbitrator found that auto supplier Visteon had reason to fire its chief executive for downloading pornography and soliciting prostitutes.

The Detroit News reports that a judge unsealed the arbitrator's decision in January, saying shareholders deserved to know why Timothy Leuliette (loo-lee-ET') suddenly quit in 2015.

Federal Judge Terrence Berg affirmed the arbitrator's ruling. Leuliette was seeking more than $61 million in severance, but his payout was set at $16.7 million after arbitration.

Leuliette claimed that any "offending material" appeared on his work devices when he was syncing them with a home computer. Arbitrator Martin Weisman said the explanation wasn't credible.

Visteon is based in suburban Detroit. The company declined to comment on the case.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with Leuliette's lawyer.