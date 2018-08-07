Report: Pay disparities exist for black women in NYC

A new report finds that black women in New York City made 57 cents for every dollar paid to white men in 2016.

The city's comptroller's office says that's a difference of about $32,000 in annual earnings.

White women made 82 cents for every dollar, or $13,600 less in annual earnings, compared with white men.

According to the Wall Street Journal , black women are underrepresented in higher-paying professions such as finance, law and engineering.

But even those who work in higher-paying fields contend with wage disparities. The comptroller's office says black female financial managers make 39 cents for every dollar paid to their white male counterparts.

The report says remedies could include collective bargaining, expanded child-care access and stronger antidiscrimination enforcement.

