Regal Entertainment and Revance rise; Ascena Retail slips

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Revance Therapeutics Inc., up $8.75 to $34.75

The drug developer said its long-lasting anti-wrinkle injection worked in two late-stage studies.

Edison International Inc., down $10.26 to $70

A wildfire in Southern California knocked out power for large numbers of Edison customers.

Ascena Retail Group Ltd., down 51 cents to $2.10

The parent of Ann Taylor and Dressbarn gave a weak forecast for the current quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Inc., up $4.16 to $34.30

The clothing and accessories company raised its profit outlook for the year.

Toll Brothers Inc., down $3.73 to $46.93

The homebuilder's earnings and its forecast for deliveries fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Regal Entertainment Group, up $1.95 to $22.68

The movie theater chain agreed to be bought by Cineworld for $23 a share, or $3.61 billion.

AutoZone Inc., up $2.99 to $712.76

The auto parts retailer's results in the first quarter were better than Wall Street expected.

McDonald's Corp., up $2.34 to $172.99

The fast food chain said it will bring back its Dollar Menu, with items costing up to $3.