Reddit IPO spikes, reigniting social media sector

Reddit, best known for hosting forums for users to share, discuss and vote on content, received a warm welcome on Wall Street.

Shares, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RDDT," rose by 60% after pricing at $34, the high end of the expected range. The reception is a positive indicator for the social media sector, which has been experiencing an IPO dry spell.

Founded in 2005 by web developer Steve Huffman and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, husband of tennis champion Serena Williams , Reddit has been backed by several marquee investors, from venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz to China's tech behemoth, Tencent Holdings.

MEET THE CEO OF REDDIT

Huffman, who faced backlash from users over his $193 million pay package, defended his compensation earlier this week.

"I'm glad this question was asked because there's been a lot of commentary on this topic," Huffman said in a Q&A video on the platform ahead of the IPO. "So broadly, the way my compensation works is it has salary and stock. The board evaluates my performance and sets my compensation." He also explained an extensive vesting schedule and performance-tied awards.

Reddit

The company has lost money each year since its launch and has struggled to match the commercial success of rivals, which include the world's top tech giants.

REDDIT CEO DEFENDS BIG PAYDAY

"Google, Meta (including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp), YouTube, Wikipedia, Snap, X, Pinterest, TikTok, Roblox, Discord, and Twitch" are all rivals, as noted in its prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 148.74 +1.71 +1.16% META META PLATFORMS INC. 505.52 +9.28 +1.87% SNAP SNAP INC. 11.20 +0.15 +1.36% PINS PINTEREST INC. 34.30 +0.41 +1.20% RBLX ROBLOX CORP. 38.35 +0.53 +1.40%

Some advertisers have balked at many Reddit users' focus on niche content and the platform's approach to content moderation . The platform relies on users who volunteer to moderate the content posted on Reddit forums.

