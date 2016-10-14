Recalls this week: Fiery phones, bikes, barstools, stollers

Samsung expanded its recall of its hazardous Galaxy Note7 phones after it received additional reports of overheating that can lead to fires or an explosion. Other recalled consumer products this week include bicycles and strollers.

Here's a more detailed look:

SMARTPHONES

DETAILS: All Samsung Galaxy Note7 smartphones. This updated recall involves all Galaxy Note7 devices received as replacements as part of the previous Galaxy Note7 recall on Sept. 15, 2016 and any Galaxy Note 7 with a green battery icon, regardless of date purchased or IMEI. They were sold at wireless carriers and electronic stores nationwide, including AT&T, Best Buy, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon stores, online at www.samsung.com and other websites and on third party websites from August 2016 through October 2016.

WHY: The lithium-ion battery in the Galaxy Note7 smartphones can overheat and catch fire, posing serious fire and burn hazard to consumers.

INCIDENT: 96 reports of batteries in Note7 phones overheating in the U.S., including 23 new reports since the September 15 recall announcement. Samsung has received 13 reports of burns and 47 reports of property damage associated with Note7 phones.

HOW MANY: About 1.9 million, including the 1 million phones recalled on September 15, 2016.

FOR MORE: Contact your wireless carrier, place of purchase or call Samsung at 844-365-6197 anytime, or visit http://www.samsung.com

BICYCLES

DETAILS: 2016 Specialized S-Works Venge Vias and Venge Pro Vias road bicycles. An S-works or Specialized decal can be found on the downtube. They were sold at authorized specialized retailers from July 2015 through September 2016.

WHY: The bicycle's rear wheel can come out of the dropout causing fractures in the rear triangle and presenting an injury hazard to riders.

INCIDENT: Seven reports of fractures in the bicycle's rear triangle, including one report of a rider suffering a minor injury.

HOW MANY: About 1,000.

FOR MORE: Call Specialized at 800-722-4423 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.specialized.com on Safety Notices for more information.

STROLLERS

DETAILS: Mamas & Papas' Armadillo Flip and Armadillo Flip XT strollers. All models are folding, single-occupant infant strollers. Recalled items can be identified by their lot number, which is the month and year of manufacture. Lot numbers ranges for recalled Armadillo Flip strollers are 00814 through 00416 (August 2014 through April 2016). Lot number ranges for the Flip XT are 01214 through 00416 (December 2014 through April 2016). The lot number is printed on the sewn-in label on the stroller. They were sold at Albee Baby, Babies 'R' Us, Buy Buy Baby and other stores nationwide and at www.mamasandpapas.com and www.Amazon.com from December 2014 through July 2016.

WHY: A loose latch on the stroller can cause the seat to tip back unexpectedly when infant is in the parent-facing position, posing the risk of a fall to infants.

INCIDENT: 10 reports of seats tipping back. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 3,000.

FOR MORE: Call Mamas & Papas at 800-309-6312 anytime or visit www.mamasandpapas.com/us and click on Recall Notice for more information.

EDUCATIONAL LIGHT CUBES

DETAILS: Roylco Educational Light Cubes with model number R59601. The model number is located on the user guide included with the light cube. The cube is primarily used for creative learning involving light in the early childhood classroom. They were sold to educational dealers and distributors nationwide, including Beyond Play, Charles J. Becker, Excelligence, Hatch and Kaplan from December 2013 through April 2016.

WHY: The light cube's lithium polymer battery can overheat and catch fire, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENT: Three reports of the light cube battery overheating and catching fire. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,400.

FOR MORE: Call Roylco at 800-362-8656 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.roylcostore.com and click on "Product Recall" for more information.

BABY CARRIERS

DETAILS: Chimparoo brand Trek baby carriers that allow the user to carry a baby tummy to tummy, on the hip or on the back. "Chimparoo" is printed on the upper right hand corner of the carrier. "Trek" is embroidered on the belt. They were sold at Children's boutique stores, such as Granola Babies, of Costa Mesa, Calif., Eat/Sleep/Play, of Summerville, SC and Top to Bottom, of Omaha, Neb. and at www.Amazon.com and www.Chimaparoo.ca from May 2016 through July 2016.

WHY: The carriers' side strap can loosen unexpectedly from the buckle, posing a fall hazard to the child in the carrier.

INCIDENT: One report of a strap loosening unexpectedly from the carrier's side buckle. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 130 in the U.S. and about 1,000 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Chimparoo at 855-289-5343 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to safety@Chimparoo.com or visit www.Chimparoo.ca/en/recall and click on "Product Recall" at the bottom of the page.

BARSTOOLS

DETAILS: LF Products Sawyer swivel barstools sold in black, white, distressed blue, and dark brown and sold at Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide and online at bedbathandbeyond.com from May 2012 through March 2016. "LF Products" is printed on a label affixed to the barstool.

WHY: Screws on the barstools can loosen, posing a fall hazard to the user.

INCIDENT: 15 reports of loosened hardware resulting in four reports of fall injuries.

HOW MANY: About 108,000 in the U.S. and about 6,200 units in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Bed Bath & Beyond at 800-462-3966 anytime or visit www.bedbathandbeyond.com and click on "Product Recall Information" for more information.