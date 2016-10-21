Recalls this week: circular saws, lawnmowers

Target is recalling Halloween-themed LED gel decorations that stick to windows and light up because parts can be ingested by children. Other recalled consumer products this week include circular saws, lawnmowers and rice and slow cookers.

Here's a more detailed look:

LED GEL CLINGS

DETAILS: Six different Halloween-themed LED gel clings that come with two non-replaceable button cell batteries, sold at Target stores nationwide from August 2016 through September 2016 for about $1. The gel clings are for window use only and light up with a blinking light when you push on them. The six different gel cling designs are a green skeleton, pink skeleton, purple spider, black cat, orange pumpkin, and black bat. Model number 234-25-0904 is printed on the gel cling's packaging.

WHY: The gel clings can separate and expose the inner decal and LED/button battery compartment, posing choking and button battery ingestion hazards to children.

INCIDENT: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 127,000.

FOR MORE: Contact Target at 800-440-0680, online at www.Target.com and click on "School/Stationery/Seasonal" on the product recalls page for more information, or the "Product Recalls" tab on Target's Facebook page.

CIRCULAR SAWS

DETAILS: Makita 5057KB 7-1/4" circular saw with dust collector. The model number and serial number are located on the black nameplate under the name "Makita." The saw's housing is a blue-green color and "Makita" is printed on the dust cover. The saws were sold at Tools Plus and other industrial suppliers nationwide and various websites including www.Amazon.com from March 2016 through September 2016 for about $400.

WHY: The lower blade guard can malfunction and expose the blade, posing a laceration hazard and risk of injury to the consumer.

INCIDENT: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 450.

FOR MORE: Contact Makita U.S.A. at 800-462-5482 or online at www.makitatools.com for more information.

FOOD DEHYDRATORS

DETAILS: Cabela's commercial grade 80-liter and 160-liter food dehydrators. The stainless steel dehydrators have model numbers 541549 on the 80 liter, and 541650 on the 160 liters. Model numbers are located on the back panel of the dehydrator.

WHY: Defective wiring can cause a build-up of heat, posing a fire hazard

INCIDENT: There are nine reports of the product malfunctioning due to defective wiring. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 3,000.

FOR MORE: Contact Cabela's at 800-237-4444 or online at www.cabelas.com for more information.

SWIVEL ROCKING LOUNGE CHAIRS

DETAILS: Summer Classics swivel rocking lounge chairs in the Aire, Belize, Bentley, Charleston, and Skye styles in multiple colors and finishes. The chairs were sold at Summer Classics stores and other stores nationwide from September 2015 through October 2016 for between $1,100 and $2,400. They are made for outdoor use and are designed to swivel 360 degrees and rock back and forth. An "SC" brass logo is affixed to the back of the chairs.

WHY: The seat bucket of the lounge chairs can break away from the base while a user is in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

INCIDENT: There are six reports of the lounge chairs breaking. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 800.

FOR MORE: Contact Summer Classics toll-free at 888-868-4267 or online at www.summerclassics.com for more information.

RICE AND SLOW COOKERS

DETAILS: 3 Squares-branded Tim3 Machin3 and Mini Tim3 Machin3 rice and slow cookers with fixed power cords sold at stores and online from December 2015 through July 2016 for between $30 and $70. The 20-cup/4-quart or 8-cup/1.7-quart programmable electric cookers are stainless steel with black molded plastic, have a control panel/keypad on the front and measure about 11 inches in diameter and12 inches tall. The 3Squares logo is printed on the front of the control panel. Model numbers starting with 3RC and ending in 3010S, 3020S, 3434, 5020 and 9010S are included in the recall. The model number is printed on a label on the side of the product.

WHY: The rice/slow cooker's improperly installed wiring can cause electrical shorting in the unit, posing fire and electric shock hazards.

INCIDENT: There are three incident reports, including a cooker sparking when turned on and a cooker turning itself on. One shock injury was reported.

HOW MANY: About 175,000 in the U.S. and 100 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Contact 3 Squares at 800-390-0249 or online at www.Get3Squares.com and click on Recall for more information.

LAWNMOWERS

DETAILS: Husqvarna, Poulan Pro, Jonsered, Craftsman, Yardworks, Murray, and Brute brand walk-behind gas powered lawn mowers with Briggs & Stratton 7.25 HP engines. They were sold in red, orange, blue and yellow/black colors at Lowe's, Sears and other hardware stores nationwide from November 2015 through August 2016 for between $250 and $450.The mower model and serial number can be found on the rear of the mowing deck, next to the rear wheel.

WHY: The operator presence control bar can malfunction and cause the engine and blades to continue to operate when they should shut off, posing a laceration hazard to the operator.

INCIDENT: There are 53 reports of the engine not shutting off after the operator presence control bar was released. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 235,000 total, 27,000 of which were sold in Canada.

FOR MORE: Contact Husqvarna toll-free at 877-257-6921, email at recalls@husqvarna.com or online at http://husqvarna.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/1255/ for more information.

DIVING COMPUTERS

DETAILS: TUSA DC Solar Link IQ1204 diving computers sold at sporting goods stores nationwide from March 2016 through June 2016 for about $750. The black or white and blue wrist-watch style diving computers have a digital screen. TUSA is printed on the front of the diving computer. The model number and serial number is printed on the back of the diving computer below "TUSA DC Solar Link." Recalled diving computers have serial numbers 6TA0001 - 6TA2864.

WHY: The dive computer can malfunction and display an incorrect reading to the diver, posing a drowning and injury hazard due to decompression sickness.

INCIDENT: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 175.

FOR MORE: Contact TUSA at 800-482-2282 or online at http://www.tusa.com/recall.pdf for more information.