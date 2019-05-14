Ralph Lauren: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $31.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $430.9 million, or $5.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.31 billion.

Ralph Lauren shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 12%. The stock has increased 8.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RL