PulteGroup: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $289.5 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.6 billion.

PulteGroup shares have decreased 37 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 3 percent. The stock has dropped 25 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHM