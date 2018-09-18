Puerto Rico sues insurance companies amid unresolved claims

article

Puerto Rico's government is suing insurance companies that officials say have not responded quickly enough to claims filed after Hurricane Maria hit nearly a year ago.

Continue Reading Below

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Tuesday that the lawsuits aim to prevent companies from dropping claims because they have allegedly expired. He said insurance companies believe they can drop a claim if clients do not sue within a year.

The lawsuits also seek $2.6 billion in damages for those who have not been compensated since the Category 4 storm hit on Sept 20.

Government officials said some 16,000 claims remain unresolved.

Attorneys in Puerto Rico recently filed a class-action lawsuit addressing the same concerns.