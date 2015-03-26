PSS World Medical 1Q Earnings Pregame Scorecard

After falling short of analyst expectations last quarter, PSS World Medical (NASDAQ:PSSI) will try to redeem itself when it reports again on Thursday.

Expectations

Continue Reading Below

Analysts currently expect PSS World Medical to come in with earnings of 21 cents per share on revenues of $417.4 million. Analysts gave estimates ranging from earnings per share to earnings per share. Over the past three months, the average estimate has moved down from 31 cents.

Stock Movement

The stock fell $1.91 per share between May 10, 2012 and May 17, 2012.

Company Fundamental Trends

Stock Ratings

Advertisement

Analysts think investors should stand pat on PSS World Medical with five of eight analysts rating it hold. Analyst sentiment has been improving recently, as the average rating risen slightly over the past three months.

Last Quarter's Results

In the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year, profit fell 7.7% to $20 million (0 cents a share) from $21.6 million (38 cents a share) the year earlier, missing analyst expectations. Revenue fell 2% to $538.9 million from $549.7 million.

Summary

Reporting Period: 1Q

Date of Release: Thursday, July 26, 2012 before market open

EPS: 21 cents

Revenue Estimate: $417.4 million

(Company fundamentals by Xignite Financials. Earnings estimates provided by Zacks)