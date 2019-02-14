Prominent art dealer sentenced to prison for tax fraud

A prominent New York City art dealer once accused by Alec Baldwin of fraud has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison after admitting she evaded paying over $3 million in federal taxes.

Mary Boone dropped her face into open hands as the judge announced the sentence Thursday in Manhattan.

Her lawyer had requested home incarceration and said she may have to close her gallery business. Outside court, Boone said she didn't know whether her two gallery locations would be closed.

Before hearing the sentence, Boone apologized, saying her crimes were terrible and she felt like a pariah.

The actor Baldwin in 2017 settled a lawsuit against Boone in which he accused her of fraud involving a Ross Bleckner painting.