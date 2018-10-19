Procter & Gamble and AmEx climb while AIG and DowDuPont dip

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Procter & Gamble Co., up $7.06 to $87.30

Continue Reading Below

The consumer products company reported a greater-than-expected profit as beauty product revenue rose.

PayPal Holdings Inc., up $7.30 to $84.78

The payments processor had a strong quarter and announced a partnership with American Express.

American Express Co., up $3.89 to $106.73

The company said spending on its credit cards increased, and its earnings and sales beat expectations.

Advertisement

State Street Corp., down $6.80 to $72.90

The bank's profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates.

eBay Inc., down $2.80 to $28.75

PayPal said that payment volume from eBay, its former corporate parent, continues to shrink.

Honeywell International Inc., down $1.72 to $153.47

The industrial conglomerate reported a solid profit, but said it expects more inflation in its business as a result of tariffs.

DowDuPont Inc., down $1.09 to $57.49

The chemicals company disclosed a $4.6 billion charge connected to its agriculture business.

American International Group Inc., down $1.41 to $47.20

The insurer said it expects to report between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion in catastrophe losses in the third quarter.