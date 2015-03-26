Priceline.com, Oracle Among Stocks Down on High Volume Thursday

There are a few stocks that are down on high volume today:
- Priceline.com (NASDAQ:PCLN) was trading down on above-average volume with 3.1 million shares moving, or 2.3 its average daily volume. The stock price declined 5.3%, closing at $681.11. Share price is up $48.46 (6.6%) from $729.57 on April 11, 2012. The stock is trading 12.1% above its 200-day moving average.
- Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) saw its price drop on above-normal volume today, as 52.3 million shares have changed hands or 2.2 times its average daily volume. At $27.02, the stock price has fallen 2.7%. The stock is down over the last two months, having fallen $3.11 (-10.3%) from a price of $30.13 on March 13, 2012. The stock is trading at 93.2% of its 50-day moving average and 92.6% of its 200-day moving average.
- Trading with volume of 31.1 million, or 2.6 its average daily volume, EMC (NYSE:EMC) saw its price drop on above-normal volume. With a closing price of $26.14, shares were off 4.8%. The stock has been on a downward trajectory over the last two months, slipping $3.48 (-11.7%) from a price of $29.62 on March 13, 2012. The stock has dropped a step closer to its 200-day moving average, sitting just 0.7% above the mark.
- After trading at a volume of 16 million, or 2.5 its average daily volume, (NASDAQ:NTAP) saw its price drop. Shares dropped 5.5% to $35.70. Shares are down over the last two months as the price has dropped $7.81 (-17.9%) from a price of $43.51 on March 13, 2012. The stock is trading at 87.3% of its 50-day moving average and 89.8% of its 200-day moving average.
- Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) was down on high volume after trading at a volume of 9.5 million, or 3.6 its average daily volume. Shares were down 2.5%, closing at $39.45. The stock is down over the last two months, having fallen $7.67 (-16.3%) from a price of $47.12 on March 13, 2012. The stock is trading at 90.3% of its 50-day moving average and 92.8% of its 200-day moving average.
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was trading down on above-average volume with 2.6 million shares moving, or two its average daily volume. With a closing price of $124.08, shares were down 4.1%. The stock has been dropping recently, and shares are down $12.15 (-8.9%) from a price of $136.23 on May 3, 2012. The stock is trading 4.9% above its 200-day moving average.
- Trading with volume of 2.9 million, or 1.9 its average daily volume, VMware (NYSE:VMW) saw its price drop on above-normal volume. With a closing price of $101.18, shares were off 3.9%. The stock has seen some negative movement recently as shares are down $11.28 (-10%) from a price of $112.46 on May 3, 2012. The stock has dropped a step closer to its 200-day moving average, sitting just 2.1% above the mark.
- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) traded on a volume of 14 million, or 1.6 its average daily volume, but its price was down. At $18.07, the stock price has fallen 4.9%. The stock is down over the last three months, having fallen $4.40 (-19.6%) from $22.47 on February 13, 2012. The stock is trading at 86% of its 50-day moving average and 83.9% of its 200-day moving average.
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was down on high volume, trading with volume of 9.5 million, or 1.9 its average daily volume. Shares were down 2.1%, closing at $22.74. The stock has been dipping in the last two months, down $3.25 (-12.5%) from a price of $25.99 on March 13, 2012. The stock has dropped a step closer to its 200-day moving average, sitting just 0.2% above the mark.
