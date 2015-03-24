Price of gas falls slightly in Maine, still higher than national average

Average gas prices in Maine have fallen slightly more than half a cent in the last week.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Maine on Monday was $3.74 a gallon — up 6.2 cents from one month ago, according to gasbuddy.com.

Continue Reading Below

The average price for a gallon of gas nationally is $3.65 a gallon, which fell 2.3 cents in the past week. The price down seven-tenths of a penny per gallon in the last month.

Gas prices in Maine are 20.7 cents a gallon higher than they were one year ago.