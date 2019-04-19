Preferred Bank (PFBC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC)Q1 2019 Earnings CallApril 18, 2019, 11:30 a.m. ET

All participants will be in listen-only mode.

Thank you, Keith. Hello everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2019. With me today from management are Chairman and CEO, Li Yu; President and Chief Operating Officer; Wellington Chen; Chief Financial Officer, Edward Czajka; and Chief Credit Officer, Nick Pi. Management will provide a brief summary of the results and then we'll open up the call to your questions.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Li Yu.

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and (technical difficulty). I'm very pleased to report that during this quarter, we were able to dispose three of the four non-performing assets, which was previously mentioned as New York loans. With these resolutions, we are now having our assets quality getting closer to the pristine level. Even though we're not terribly excited with the $1.4 million loss we have to take, but then last quarter, we had a $2 million plus gain. I guess it's a shame that we do not have the ability to make it happen in the same accounting period.

For the quarter, the Company earned $18.7 million or $1.23 per share, including the loss mentioned above, slightly better than last quarter, about 14%, 15% better than last year and overall, we are pleased with the operating results. Loans and deposits continued to grow at the 9% level. Loan continued to be played by the heavy payoff activities. However, deposits seems to be -- the market rate competition for the deposits has subsided a bit. We have not made much change on our deposit rate principally because that we had a $600 million plus cash on our balance sheet.

I'm also pleased to note that early indication April seems to be that the loan payoff activity has slowed down a bit. We are holding our breath, hope that's going to be continuing. For the quarter, net interest margin was steady and our efficiency ratio was 36%. Without the loss, efficiency ratio would have been on the 33% level. Everyone knows that Preferred Bank had to have a very asset-sensitive loan portfolio. 90% of our loans are floating rate loans, most of them prime related. However, we have been building over the years a protective mechanism into it. 70% of these floating rate loans have a floor, OK? And we are continuing -- we'll continue to prepare ourselves to operate under various rate scenarios.

Thank you. I'm ready for your questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) And the first question comes from Tyler Stafford with Stephens.

Tyler Stafford -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

Hi, good afternoon gentlemen.

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Tyler.

Tyler Stafford -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

Hey, thanks for taking the question and congrats on getting out of the New York Properties. Hey, I just wanted to start on the loan growth. It looks like good growth at start the year and as you now mentioned the 9% pace, is that effectively how you're thinking about loan growth for the remainder of the year, for the full balance of the year considering the good start to the first quarter?

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Well, if we have our payoff activities slowed down, I'm actually looking for better than 9% low growth there. And historically, our staff have been able to initiate a lot more loans than the current results. So we are holding our breath and hopefully that payoff activity will be slowing down.

Tyler Stafford -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

Good. Okay. Got it, thanks. And -- can -- just you or Ed, can you talk about the rate for new and renewed CDs at this point and what the cost of the time deposits that are maturing rolling off just kind of (inaudible) on the CD side?

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

I will have Ed answer first and I'll add on to, OK.

Edward J. Czajka -- Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Hopefully, it's along the same lines. Yes, so we have -- primarily what's been coming off is between the six-month and one-year terms Tyler and so those were taken on anywhere from September of last year to March of last year. And so, they're rolling off in the mid-to-high ones. The new stuff we're putting on is anywhere typically still from six months to a year and that's coming on anywhere from 2.20% to 2.50% (ph) at this point. But however, because of the overall duration of that, when you look at the overall CD book, more than half of that now has already been repriced and is baked into the cost of funds.

Tyler Stafford -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

Okay. Then just lastly from me, with that said, Ed, just can you talk about how you see the margin trending from here given the current yield curve and the Fed seemingly on pause? How did the, I guess, cadence of the margin progress throughout the year given that funding?

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

I think going forward there will be some compression as the -- as a CD is getting repriced today, renewed and repriced. However, but there are number of mitigating forces. One of them being that the resolution of the troubled assets has created a new earning assets for the bank. And obviously that growth is adding a whole lot of margin, how should I say, benefits in certain trend, and it was all that we are internally prepared for some mitigation, but we're doing everything we can to try to tweak and mitigate that.

Tyler Stafford -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

Okay. That's it for me. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Steve Moss with B. Riley FBR.

Stephen Moss -- B. Riley FBR, Inc. -- Analyst

Good morning.

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Yes, Hi, Steve.

Stephen Moss -- B. Riley FBR, Inc. -- Analyst

I guess, on -- with regard to the cash position and obviously Mr. Yu mentioned that deposit competition has slowed. Should we expect deposit growth may slow or -- and/or will you consider remixing some of your cash into securities given a more dovish Fed?

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

(inaudible) we're starting to do it gradually, but we'd like to take small steps forward. Nobody really can tell me how the rate is going to be, OK.

Stephen Moss -- B. Riley FBR, Inc. -- Analyst

Okay. And I guess, the other thing here on -- your capital position continues to grow given the slower loan growth. Any update with regard to potential repurchases or what you're -- what you are thinking about capital deployment these days?

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

We -- I guess, it's no secret by now that we're making our proxy statement, seek for shareholder approval, pre-approval not that a board has not finalized it, pre-approval for us to buy back some stock. The reason is that previously we have sent in the application to the state of California which is our government -- governing body. And they have required to have pre-approval by the shareholders. So a bidding in our proxy statement and waiting for them to reply to give it OK to go ahead doing that.

Stephen Moss -- B. Riley FBR, Inc. -- Analyst

Okay, that's helpful. And I guess, one more question for me just on expenses here. Well controlled, again I'm just wondering what your expectations are for the second quarter?

Edward J. Czajka -- Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Well, I think minus the loss on sale, Steve, I think we could probably look for something similar to what was in Q1 although there are some things in Q1 typically that we hit -- that hit every year, one of which is payroll taxes, because the bonus payouts occur in the first quarter. So we won't have that headwind. So I would look for non-interest expense to be relatively flat minus the loss on sale in Q1.

Stephen Moss -- B. Riley FBR, Inc. -- Analyst

All right. Thank you very much.

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Aaron Deer with Sandler O'Neill.

Aaron Deer -- Sandler O'Neill + Partners -- Analyst

Hi. Good morning, guys. Just following up on that last question. The -- I think you guys should be finishing up on, I think what you're referring to is your day two expenses related to the conversion, and just wondering what kind of cost saves we might see in the back half of the year with those wrapping up?

Edward J. Czajka -- Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Well, we'll see -- we will see a little bit in cost saves on the IT and professional services line item, Aaron. But I think the growth in other areas such as personnel expense and occupancy might overtake those savings. So on a net basis, we'll still be looking at some growth in non-interest expense on a year-over-year.

Aaron Deer -- Sandler O'Neill + Partners -- Analyst

Okay. And related to that occupancy, with the headquarters adding on to that, is that in the first quarter run rate or we are going to see that in the second quarter, is that when that hits?

Edward J. Czajka -- Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

It's going to be in the second quarter, we moved up here in March. So we'll be seeing that in the second quarter. The other thing to keep in mind in Q1 is, we implemented ASC 842, which is the new lease accounting standard. So that had a small adjustment on our lease expense to the good for us for Q1. Obviously, that won't be repeated in Q2.

Aaron Deer -- Sandler O'Neill + Partners -- Analyst

Okay. And then going back to the discussion on the CDs, it sounds like you have continued to keep your -- the CD portfolio, if you will, pretty short. So should we see rates start to drift back down? Presumably your funding costs (inaudible) with your prime-based stuff, but at least the lag they won't be too severe, is that right?

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

We could see the rates come down, because early indication that rates started to level off a bit and we don't see the daily increase putting on a paper by almost everybody. And certainly we'll hope that will be the case, because frankly speaking, and I don't know how if the rates continue to escalate like the last six months, how brother and sister in the industry can (inaudible).

Aaron Deer -- Sandler O'Neill + Partners -- Analyst

Sure. And I guess related to that, the mitigation efforts that you mentioned, I know that you discussed the floors that are in place. What other strategies beyond kind of the points from the cash might you have that might also help protect that margin?

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Well there are a number of things we really can do. First of all is that, put somebody -- floating and then non-float assets, non-float loans into fixed rate or into floor space. That is one strategy we can do and try to use that cash balances we have and provided we feel safe about the gross rate going into debt. And obviously that over the long term, everybody will seek to reduce the TCD level to move into DDA, MMA. But obviously you know on the rate rising environment, everybody in the world has tried to earn more of their money. So the trend is everybody was moving to CDs. Whether they will be moving backward to the MMA and DDA or not, we hope so. We're working on it but don't know what the result will be from, right.

Aaron Deer -- Sandler O'Neill + Partners -- Analyst

Okay great. Well, thank you for taking my questions.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Gary Tenner with D.A. Davidson.

Gary Tenner -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Thanks. I was just wondering if you could update us on the amount and rate of your maturing CDs 2Q and 3Q?

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Ed, you want to try that?

Edward J. Czajka -- Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

The ones coming up in the next two quarters, Gary?

Gary Tenner -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Yes.

Edward J. Czajka -- Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

I believe the number is around $600 million to $700 million will be maturing. I believe (multiple speakers) around $900 million, it's already ran at the new higher rate -- rolled at the new higher rates. So we're more than halfway through the portfolio, I think to your point.

Gary Tenner -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

So the $600 million to $700 million is over the course of the next two quarters combined?

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Could be three quarters.

Edward J. Czajka -- Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Yes , around there. Yes, give or take. Obviously, there's outliers and so forth.

Gary Tenner -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Okay. And the rate that they're rolling off is at the same as that mid-to-high ones rate that you noted earlier?

Edward J. Czajka -- Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Yes, I think you know likely though as we go through the next two quarters Gary, we could obviously look for the runoff rates to be a little bit higher. And so the gap you're looking at between running off and new product -- rollover, will get smaller and smaller, I think is what we'll look for.

Gary Tenner -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you (Operator Instructions) And the next question comes from Tim Coffey with FIG Partners.

Timothy Coffey -- FIG Partners, LLC -- Analyst

Thank you. Good morning, everybody.

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Tim.

Timothy Coffey -- FIG Partners, LLC -- Analyst

As we look at the tax rate, are we teeing up for a higher tax rate this year relative to last year?

Edward J. Czajka -- Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Well, I would venture to say, as we as we put in the release, it does fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter because of taxable events that have not occurred yet within the year. And so -- but on an overall basis, I would look for the Q1 ETR to be pretty indicative of the next three quarters, Tim.

Timothy Coffey -- FIG Partners, LLC -- Analyst

Okay. Okay. That's kind of what I was after. Thanks. Although it's early in the earnings season this quarter, we've had at least another bank in your local area talk about the outlook on credit quality and how we might be at a cyclical turn in terms of overall credit quality. I'm wondering are you of the same opinion or do you still see kind of the progression of the book, progression of what you're looking at in terms of kind of underlying credit quality still no different than we've seen in previous quarters?

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

What is that bank talking about. Could you let me know how they describe the credit trend -- your credit trends?

Timothy Coffey -- FIG Partners, LLC -- Analyst

They said that they were seeing items in different parts of their book start to experience some levels of stress and they made a number of references to that. They were well prepared for the coming downturn.

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Nick, do you share the same thoughts or what do you see?

Nick Pi -- Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer

The only thing I see is that the construction site during the recession period or during the downturn may be a little bit concerned that we try to control the whole construction site because we can see 12 months to 18 months, but we cannot see over that level period of time.

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Do you see -- the question was specific, do you see the deteriorating trend in your portfolio less than other portfolio?

Nick Pi -- Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer

Not at all at this time because the previous relationship was New York property, that's totally isolated. And other than that, our cost side loan and our credit side loan now is under the normal situation, and I do not see any deteriorating at all.

Timothy Coffey -- FIG Partners, LLC -- Analyst

All right. Thank you for my questions.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Don Worthington with Raymond James.

Donald Worthington -- Raymond James & Associates Inc. -- Analyst

Thank you. Good morning.

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Hi.

Donald Worthington -- Raymond James & Associates Inc. -- Analyst

I think you may have touched or really addressed this Mr. Yu with your previous comment, but have you seen, I'll call it, cannibalization of some of your deposits into CDs with your comment that maybe they can move back to where they were?

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Well I don't think it's going to happen in the next one or two quarter OK, by much. And I think as the rates start to stabilize all events falling (ph), I can predict that maybe it's happening. But in ensuing three months to six months, I don't see much hope of that happening.

Donald Worthington -- Raymond James & Associates Inc. -- Analyst

Okay, thanks. And then do you still have one of the New York properties outstanding, single family?

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Yes, that carries on the book for $2.9 million, $2.99 million. Still with the most recent appraisal value much higher than that, it is going through a foreclosure sale through the normal bidding procedure by the court in May, right? Is that May?

Edward J. Czajka -- Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

In June.

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

In June, right.

Donald Worthington -- Raymond James & Associates Inc. -- Analyst

Okay, great. I think that may be what you said last quarter, so no real change there, It's still progressing according to plan.

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

I would like to return the floor to management for any closing comments.

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Well, thank you very much. I know that there's a little bit noise in this quarter, but I guess to us, it's a good noise. So with that -- even though much of our deposits portfolio is going to be -- shouldn't say much, some of the deposit portfolio is going be repricing forward, we are still very comfortable with the various estimates that various friends or analyst of ours is putting -- published (ph) right now. So hopefully that loan growth will be better and we can be able to continue to operate under better conditions. Thank you very much.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation.

Duration: 23 minutes

Call participants:

Tony Rossi -- Senior Vice President, Financial Profiles

Li Yu -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Tyler Stafford -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

Edward J. Czajka -- Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Stephen Moss -- B. Riley FBR, Inc. -- Analyst

Aaron Deer -- Sandler O'Neill + Partners -- Analyst

Gary Tenner -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Timothy Coffey -- FIG Partners, LLC -- Analyst

Nick Pi -- Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer

Donald Worthington -- Raymond James & Associates Inc. -- Analyst

