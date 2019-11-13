Powell to tell Congress Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates again

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said policymakers at the U.S. central bank are unlikely to cut interest rates in December, so long as the economy remains on its current path of growth.

In testimony he provided to the Joint Economic Committee of Congress, Powell reiterated what he said during the Fed's two-day meeting in October: The current level on its benchmark interest rate will likely remain "appropriate," despite persistent risks to the economic outlook. Those risks, he said, include slow global growth and the U.S.-China trade war.

"We see the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate as long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with our outlook of moderate economic growth, a strong labor market, and inflation near our symmetric 2 percent objective," he said in his Wednesday remarks.

Powell is scheduled to appear before Congress twice this week and face a wide range of questions about the state of the U.S. economy. He sounded an upbeat note in his opening remarks, attributing some of the economy's strength to the three quarter-percentage interest rate cuts that officials made this year.

“Looking ahead, my colleagues and I see a sustained expansion of economic activity, a strong labor market, and inflation near our symmetric 2 percent objective as most likely,” he said. “This favorable baseline partly reflects the policy adjustments that we have made to provide support for the economy.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.