Portuguese govt faces no-confidence vote over public workers

A conservative party in Portugal's parliament is issuing a no-confidence vote in the minority Socialist government, but the motion is likely to fail because left-of-center parties are expected to join together against it.

The Popular Party announced Friday it's taking the step to protest the government's handling of public services, especially health, education and police, and its failure to negotiate agreements with public workers.

Continue Reading Below

Nurses and teachers have staged numerous strikes recently while police have complained about a lack of resources.

The criticism aims to hurt the center-left Socialists on their traditionally strongest policy platform as the country heads toward an October general election.

No date has been yet set for the no-confidence debate in the Republican Assembly, Portugal's 230-seat parliament.