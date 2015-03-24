Police: 1 person dead, 1 seriously injured in skydiving accident on Long Island

A skydiving accident on Long Island has killed one person and seriously injured another.

Riverhead police say it happened Wednesday afternoon at Calverton's Skydive Long Island company, which says it offers the highest jumps on Long Island at 13,500 feet.

Continue Reading Below

Police say the injured person was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

Skydive Long Island says it owns million-dollar aircraft and a 23,000-square-foot hangar on 16.3 acres of land. A telephone message left with the skydiving company hasn't been returned.

The identities of the victims haven't been released.

No other information has been provided by police.