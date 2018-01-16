Plea deals set for ex-Fiat Chrysler exec, wife of labor VP

A former Fiat Chrysler executive charged with looting a training center for blue-collar workers apparently has struck a plea deal with prosecutors.

Records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 22 for Al Iacobelli (IKE-uh-belly). Monica Morgan, the widow of a late labor executive, is due in Detroit federal court two days later.

Iacobelli is accused of conspiring with officers and others at the United Auto Workers.

The indictment last summer described a scheme to reward UAW vice president General Holiefield and Morgan with first-class travel, designer clothing and jewelry. The government says a $262,000 mortgage on the couple's home in suburban Detroit was paid off.

Iacobelli is charged with diverting more than $1 million from the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center for his own use.