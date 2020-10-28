Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Pinterest

Pinterest beats quarterly sales estimates, shares jump 15%

The image-sharing company said it grew active advertiser base and noted demand was broad based, as businesses increasingly adapt to the post-pandemic environment

close
Joyance Partners investment partner Holly Jacobus provides insight into social media and DIY app Pinterest’s success and the strategy of investing in ‘companies that create delightful moments.’ video

Why Pinterest stock is a coronavirus lockdown winner

Joyance Partners investment partner Holly Jacobus provides insight into social media and DIY app Pinterest’s success and the strategy of investing in ‘companies that create delightful moments.’

Image-sharing company Pinterest Inc beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in spending on advertisement by businesses after a deep slump in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

Stocks in this Article

PINSPINTEREST INC.
$49.25
-3.27 (-6.23%)

Shares of the company were up 15% in extended trading.

PINTEREST IS PROHIBITING CULTURALLY INAPPROPRIATE HALLOWEEN COSTUMES

Monthly active users jumped 37% to 442 million during the third quarter, as more individuals turned to the social network to stay connected and entertained during the pandemic.

Pinterest generates revenue by placing advertisements next to the Pins, or posts, uploaded on the site by users.

The company said it grew active advertiser base, and noted demand was broad based, as businesses increasingly adapt to the post-pandemic environment.

Revenue in the United States, the company’s largest market, jumped 49% to $374 million.

It reported average revenue of $1.03 per user, above FactSet estimates of 90 cents.

Pinterest’s total revenue soared 58% to $443 million, well ahead of analysts’ average estimate of $383.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS 