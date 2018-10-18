Philip Morris: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.25 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.44.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands posted revenue of $20.44 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.5 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.18 billion.

Philip Morris expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.97 to $5.02 per share.

Philip Morris shares have decreased 20 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 5 percent. The stock has fallen 25 percent in the last 12 months.

