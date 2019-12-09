Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

PG&E

PG&E shares spike as it moves closer to bankrupcty exit

The embattled California utility gets some positive news

FOXBusiness
close
California’s biggest utility PG&amp;E could be moving toward a deal with insurers that could end its ‘bankruptcy nightmare.’video

PG&E may settle with insurers for $11 billion

California’s biggest utility PG&E could be moving toward a deal with insurers that could end its ‘bankruptcy nightmare.’

Pacific Gas and Electric shares registered the best session since October after the company took a key step to exit bankruptcy.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
PCGPG & E CORP.11.18+1.53+15.85%

Shares rose nearly 16 percent on Monday, despite a down market, after the company confirmed final major settlements were reached by the utility giant and "individual claims relating to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires and the 2015 Butte Fire..."

STOCKS SNAP 3-DAY WINNING STREAKThe move puts the company on a path to exit bankruptcy ahead of the June 30, 2020 deadline.

Separately, the company disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that it will take a fourth-quarter charge of $4.9 billion tied to a $13.5 billion deal "for Fire Victims Claims is subject to change based on additional information or developments in the Chapter 11 Cases, which change could occur prior to the filing of the Debtors' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2019" as detailed in the filing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS