Pfizer stock jumps, Moderna, Merck tumble

Pfizer dialed up the vaccine wars on Friday after disclosing its oral pill for COVID-19 is 89% effective in preventing hospitalization.

Shares are on track for the largest percent increase since March of 2009, as tracked by Dow Jones Market Group. Roughly $30 billion in market value has been created for the pharma maker just today on the promise of the treatment.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tould FOX Business' Neil Cavuto the medical tool is a "game-changer" for COVID-19 patients.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 47.03 +3.16 +7.20%

Pfizer's news comes after the Biden administration ordered businesses with over 100 workers to institute vaccine mandates set to begin on Jan. 4, 2022.

As Pfizer makes strides, other vaccine players are losing ground.

Rival Merck, which has a competing COVID-19 treatment, is on pace for the biggest one-day decline since January of 2005.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRK MERCK & CO., INC. 82.32 -8.24 -9.10%

Moderna earlier this week cut its full fiscal year 2021 forecast for COVID-19 vaccine deliveries. Shares remained under pressure.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA, INC. 220.59 -63.44 -22.33%

"Key variables impacting output include longer delivery lead times for international shipments and exports that may shift deliveries to early 2022, temporary impact from expansion of fill/finish capacity and ramp-up of product release to market," Moderna said in its third - quarter earnings release .

Ticker Security Last Change Change % REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 608.69 -38.94 -6.01%

Regeneron, which produces a COVID-19 antibody cocktail, also saw its shares drop.