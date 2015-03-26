Pfizer, Kimberly-Clark Among Stocks Down on High Volume Tuesday

There are a few stocks down on high volume today:
- Trading with volume of 55.2 million, or 1.6 its average daily volume, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) saw its price drop on above-normal volume. The stock price declined 2.1%, closing at $23.74. Shares are up over the last two months, having risen $1.60 (7.2%) from a price of $22.14 on June 8, 2012. The stock has dropped a step closer to its 50-day moving average, sitting just 2.4% above the mark.
- After trading at a volume of 6.9 million, or 2.1 its average daily volume, (NYSE:KMB) saw its price drop. Closing at $82.72, shares dropped 1.2%. The stock has been falling recently, and shares are down $4.19 (-4.8%) from a price of $86.91 on July 31, 2012. The stock is trading 5.3% above its 200-day moving average.
- FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) traded on a volume of eight million, or 4.3 its average daily volume, but its price was down. With a closing price of $46.14, shares dropped 6.4%. Shares are down $4.08 (-8.1%) from a price of $50.22 on July 31, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $49.28 today.
- Trading with volume of 8.8 million, or 2.5 its average daily volume, Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw its price drop on above-normal volume. Shares were down 3.4%, closing at $21.63. The stock is down over the last three months, having fallen $1.46 (-6.3%) from $23.09 on May 10, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $21.53 today.
- After trading at a volume of 3.8 million, or 2.1 its average daily volume, (NYSE:PCG) saw its price drop. With a closing price of $45.78, shares were off 1.6%. Share price increased over the last three months, now up $1.51 (3.4%) from $44.27 on May 10, 2012. The stock has dropped a step closer to its 50-day moving average, sitting just 1.1% above the mark.
- Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was down on high volume, trading with volume of 2.3 million, or 1.5 its average daily volume. The stock price declined 2%, closing at $65.48. The stock has been on an upward trajectory over the last two months, increasing $7.19 (12.3%) from a price of $58.29 on June 8, 2012. The stock has dropped a step closer to its 50-day moving average, sitting just 2.2% above the mark.
- Trading at a volume of 3.5 million, or 1.7 its average daily volume, Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) was down on high volume today. With a closing price of $35.67, shares dropped 1%. The stock has been sliding in the last two months, down $3.69 (-9.4%) from a price of $39.36 on June 8, 2012. The stock is trading at 95.6% of its 50-day moving average and 87.9% of its 200-day moving average.
- Trading with volume of 2.7 million, or 1.6 its average daily volume, Edison International (NYSE:EIX) saw its price drop on above-normal volume. At $44.56, the stock price has fallen 1.5%. The stock has seen some negative movement recently as shares are down $1.62 (-3.5%) from a price of $46.18 on July 31, 2012. The stock has dropped a step closer to its 200-day moving average, sitting just 1.7% above the mark.
- TW Telecom (NASDAQ:TWTC) experienced a price drop on above-average volume today, with 3.3 million shares, or 2.6 its average daily volume, changing hands. The stock price declined 2%, closing at $23.86. Over the last month, the share price has dropped $1.82 (-7.1%) from $25.68 on July 9, 2012. The stock is trading 4.2% above its 200-day moving average.