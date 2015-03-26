Petroleo Brasileiro, Halliburton Among Stocks setting 52-Week Lows Monday

Here are the nine most popular stocks that hit 52-week lows:
- While trading on below-average volume, Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) slipped today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $17.95. Shares have fallen 7.7%, trading at a volume of 15.5 million. The stock has fallen over the last three months, dropping $8.42 (-31.8%) from $26.51 on March 28, 2012. The stock is trading at 90.3% of its 50-day moving average and 73.3% of its 200-day moving average.
Continue Reading Below
- The share price of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) dropped today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of $27.21 to $26.55. The stock was trading on below-average volume. While trading at a volume of nine million, the stock price has fallen 4.2%. Shares are down over the last two months as the price has dropped $6.81 (-20.3%) from a price of $33.45 on April 26, 2012. The stock is trading at 88.5% of its 50-day moving average and 80.2% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, Shire Plc. (NASDAQ:SHPGY) declined today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $80.09. Shares are down 10.4% and trading at a volume of 2.1 million. The stock is down over the last three months, having fallen $19.81 (-19.5%) from $101.70 on March 28, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $90.35 today.
- While trading on below-average volume, Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) fell today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $19.79. Trading at a volume of 7.3 million, the stock price is down 2.8%. The stock is down over the last two months, having fallen $5.08 (-20.4%) from a price of $24.87 on April 26, 2012. The stock is trading at 89.6% of its 50-day moving average and 80.5% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, Research In Motion (NASDAQ:RIMM) dipped today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low of $9.57 to $9.03. On volume of 15.1 million shares, the stock price is down 7.4%. The stock is trading at 83.1% of its 50-day moving average and 66.2% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Hess (NYSE:HES) slid today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of $40.56 to $39.77. The stock was trading on below-average volume. Shares have fallen 2.9%, trading at a volume of 2.2 million. The stock has lost momentum over the last three months, losing $18.84 (-32.1%) from $58.63 on March 28, 2012. The stock is trading at 87.3% of its 50-day moving average and 72.9% of its 200-day moving average.
Advertisement
- While trading on below-average volume, JC Penney (NYSE:JCP) decreased today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $21.34. Shares are down 4.8% and trading at a volume of 3.8 million. The stock is trading at 79.5% of its 50-day moving average and 64.9% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) sunk today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of $38.31 to $37.77. The stock was trading on below-average volume. The stock price is down 3.1% with a volume of 2.1 million. The stock has been dropping in the last two months, down $5.33 (-12.3%) from a price of $43.26 on April 26, 2012. The stock is trading at 92.9% of its 50-day moving average and 83.6% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) dropped today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $2.14. While trading at a volume of 31.1 million, the stock price has fallen 9%. The stock is trading at 76.3% of its 50-day moving average and 49.7% of its 200-day moving average.