PERKINELMER INC (PKI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

PERKINELMER INC ( ?????? : PKI)Q1 2019 Earnings CallApril 25, 2019, 5:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Continue Reading Below

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator --

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the PerkinElmer First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct the question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Bryan Kipp, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Advertisement

Bryan Kipp -- Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, Joelle. Good afternoon, and welcome to PerkinElmer's first quarter 2019 earnings conference call. With me on the call are Rob Friel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Prahlad Singh, President and Chief Operating Officer; Jamey Mock, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. If you have not received a copy of our earnings press release, you may get one form the Investors section of our website at www.perkinelmer.com. Please note this call is being webcast live and will be archived on our website until May 9.

Before we begin, we need to remind everyone of the safe harbor statements that we have outlined in our earnings press release issued earlier this afternoon and also those in our SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements made today represent our views only as of today. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements in the future even if our estimates change. So you should not rely on any of today's forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any other date after today.

During this call, we will also be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures we plan to use during this call to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available as an attachment to our earnings press release. To the extent we use non-GAAP financial measures during this call that are not reconciled to GAAP in that attachment, we will provide reconciliations promptly.

I'm now pleased to introduce the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PerkinElmer, Rob Friel.

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Bryan, and good afternoon everyone. I'm pleased to report PerkinElmer had a very good start to 2019, delivering a strong performance in the first quarter. Revenue for the first quarter was $649 million, representing organic growth of 5%. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.69, representing growth of 10% over Q1 last year and $0.03 better than our guidance. EPS fee was attributable to slightly higher organic revenue growth in the quarter and better operating margin expansion as adjusted operating margins increased to 130 basis points in the quarter. In addition, we continue to execute on plans to invest in high-growth areas, shift the organization to a more unified structure and further improve operating margins. From end market perspective, the first quarter played out similar to our expectations, except that we were able to ship about half of the revenue we thought, we would missed as a result of the US government shutdown.

Looking at our growth by market, Americas was strong up high-single digits led by diagnostics forming food. Asia was solid up mid-single digits with strength in diagnostics and pharma. Europe was down modestly due to softness in industrial environmental and food end markets. Looking ahead, we continue to expect improved growth momentum in APAC, solid growth trend in the Americas and modest growth in the low single digits in Europe. While, Jamey will discuss our end markets in more detail, the macro drivers to our growth remained largely unchanged. In diagnostics, the prevalence of infectious and autoimmune diseases continues to grow, particularly in emerging markets, increasing demand for earlier diagnosis and the rising adoption of new technologies also fueling growth across all three of our segments of reproductive health, immuno diagnostics and genomics.

In Life Sciences , we continue to see robust demand in both product sales and services within the pharma and biotech markets as our customers continue to increase investments in tools and technologies to improve their research lab productivity. Within food analysis market growth continues to be driven by the rising outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, advances in technology for food safety testing and globalization of the food supply. Lastly, our environmental and applied markets generally track macroeconomic conditions and as such are experiencing stronger growth in the Americas with softness in Europe and Asia. Influenced by these market trends, we continue to shape our portfolio actions and investment priorities to expand in the key growth areas, I outlined in January.

During the first quarter, these areas experienced strong growth as we continue to execute on our plans to invest and build out these differentiated capabilities. I'll ask Prahlad to briefly update you on our activities regarding these key growth initiatives, as well as how we are better aligning our organization to optimize these opportunities and better serve our customers. In addition to these organically funded initiatives, we continue to deploy capital to complement these growth areas with companies that add technology and leadership positions in synergistic market applications. A good example of this is our announcement today of our purchase of Cisbio Bioassays. Cisbio is based in France and reduces kits and reagents for life science and diagnostic markets. Last year generated just over $50 million in revenue with margins north of 25%.

We're very excited to welcome Cisbio team to PerkinElmer and believe it provides us a number of strategic opportunity. In the area of drug discovery, we will now have the broadest capabilities with regard to homogeneous detection technologies, helping science that accelerate workflows and more efficiently stream potential drug candidates. Cisbio also enables our expansion in the cellular imaging regions complement our strong positions in high content and in vivo imaging markets. In addition, approximately 25% of the revenue is focused on in vitro diagnostics, which is very complementary with EUROIMMUN And finally, they bring strong technical capabilities and intellectual property in molecular and cellular biology and assay development. Once integrated our combined resources should result an accelerated growth and innovation in our reagent portfolio for the life sciences and drug discovery markets. Jamey will discuss the financial aspects of the deal later in the call.

As I mentioned earlier, another key focus area for us this year is expanding our operating margins, and I was particularly pleased with our performance in the first quarter. The majority of this progress was attributable to three areas that we've targeted this year; the first is EUROIMMUN, where more favorable product mix and improved cost management added roughly 60 basis points to the margin. The second is improved factory productivity, which drove about 50 basis points of margin expansion, with the remaining factor was continued success and leveraging operating expenses by maintaining our SG&A expenses flat, while revenue grew 5% organically. The progress we made this quarter reinforces our confidence in the full-year plan to increase operating margins 120 basis points to 150 basis points.

So to summarize the start of the year, we delivered strong financial performance, continue to make good progress on those areas that accelerate our growth completed the Cisbio acquisition which adds terrific capabilities and is attractive financially and we experienced good traction on our initiatives to significantly expand our operating margins.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over Prahlad to give you some more color on our growth initiatives.

Prahlad Singh -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Thanks, Rob. As I mentioned during last year's -- last quarter's earnings call, we are running around an end market approach to create the most advanced solutions for our customers in the key markets we serve. This approach will enable us to drive leadership across our priority end markets, whether through the differentiated solutions we are creating to meet customer needs, our strategic partnerships and acquisitions that will deliver incremental value to our customers, we're focused on solving the next big thing in Science and Healthcare. In that regard, I've had the opportunity of spending a great amount of time this past quarter meeting with customers, employees and shareholders across all of PerkinElmer, and it has further reinforced the need and opportunity for us to move forward on this strategy.

Rob mentioned, our key growth accelerators, and I would like to give you a sense of the progress we are making in a few of these areas, which we believe will fuel long- term top line growth while expanding profitability. We continue to execute against our previously stated key priorities of providing an exceptional customer experience being recognized as an innovation leader and making people and culture a competitive advantage. To accelerate our efforts, we are focused internally on reshaping the organization to leverage our capabilities across PerkinElmer. We recently announced our combined R&D organization that brings together our technical capabilities across businesses and geographies and aligns our two R&D groups from Diagnostics and Discovery & Analytical Solutions under one team.

Further, as we continue to see capabilities and applications that our customers demand converge across our end markets, we are revamping our go-to-market approach to maximize the benefit from the intersections of our technologies and expertise across end markets. This will be a seamless transition that positions us to immediately create even more relevancy and opportunities with customers around the globe. From an operation standpoint, we have launched several initiatives that will improve the customer experience from quickening order fulfillment to optimizing the supply chain. Importantly, we are fully capitalizing on the trend toward digitalization and we'll be implementing a companywide digital transformation strategy aimed at recrafting our digital architecture, assets and capabilities to better benefit our customers and organization.

Similarly in immunodiagnostics, we continue to leverage the capabilities of EUROIMMUN and PerkinElmer to launch innovative products and penetrate new markets for allergy, autoimmune and infectious disease testing. We received FDA clearance for two Celiac markers to complete EUROIMMUN's offerings in the US and help expand our test menu within existing lab accounts. We continue to expand our autoimmune screening footprint with some key events and expect that by early Q3, we will boost EUROIMMUN's market share in the US market to 50%. The market for autoimmunity screening testing is anticipated to increase as more patients gain access to testing.

Building upon our leadership in the burgeoning area of genomics in collaboration with Helix and Genome Medical we launched GenePrism: Actionable Insights. This is a genetic test that will return results for 59 genes, which the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics have associated with potentially life-threatening, but actionable health conditions. PerkinElmer is the only truly global genomics lab covering all aspects of genomics biochemical, cytogenetics and molecular testing with options from prenatal with -- or Vanadis NIPT test to postnatal with whole-genome sequencing. We are also uniquely able to conduct testing for both sick and healthy populations. For healthy individuals GenePrism offers elective genomic sequencing of actionable genes. This test is not a direct-to-consumer test, but rather physician-driven, which includes pre and post-test genetic counseling.

PerkinElmer genomics will provide data analysis, interpretation, clinical reports to individuals who purchase the product. Within reproductive health our Vanadis NIPT system continues on track and we are ramping up our global service and support teams. The funnel is strong and is improving with each quarter. We also continue to expand our newborn screening business around the world. The latest milestones being in Singapore. By end of this year, all newborn babies in Singapore will be screened for treatable genetic disorders with PerkinElmer solutions.

Lastly, I would like to provide some updates on our focus on the food and cannabis end markets. We were recently awarded Emerald Test badges for our proficiency in cannabis testing. As state and federal regulations in this space evolves, Emerald Test results provide a benchmark for laboratories in the cannabis industry to ensure a safe, high-quality products. Our analytical instruments such as the QSight Series and testing methods were proven to meet the highest standards and accurately detecting pesticides, heavy metals, residuals, solvents and turbines in cannabis, as well determining product potency. By qualifying as a vendor and not just a testing lab PerkinElmer is even better positioned above the competition to demonstrate that our technology, application knowledge and SOPs are the best choice for customers.

I look forward to sharing ongoing progress with you during the year, and will now hand the call over to Jamey.

Jamey Mock -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Prahlad, and good evening, everyone. I want to start with the financial highlights for the first quarter of 2019. Next, I'll provide some additional color on our served end markets in detail and other financial metrics. I'll finish by providing a brief update on how we are thinking about the rest of 2019.

Turning to the first quarter results. We continue to be pleased with the strength in our business as organic revenue grew approximately 5%. Reported revenue in the first quarter of $649 million included a 4% foreign exchange headwind and net acquisitions had a negligible impact. As discussed in our previous guidance for the quarter, the temporary US government shutdown created a delay in the approval process for an export control product, which led to a 1% headwind in the quarter. Both segments and geographies grew in line with our initial assumptions heading into the year. Diagnostics representing 40% of total sales grew 9% organically driven by broad-based growth across our reproductive health, Applied Genomics and immunodiagnostics business lines. Discovery & Analytical Solutions representing 60% of total sales grew 2% organically, highlighted by strength in pharma biotech end market. I will provide some additional color on both businesses in a moment.

As expected organic revenue growth was mixed on a geographic basis. High single-digit organic revenue growth in the Americas and mid single-digit organic revenue growth in APAC was modestly offset by a low single-digit organic revenue decline in Europe. Excluding the impact from the lost revenue due to the US government shutdown both APAC and China were up high single digits. We are encouraged by our operational performance in the first quarter. Adjusted gross margins were up 120 basis points to 49.8%. Adjusted operating margins expanded 130 basis points in the first quarter to 16.2%, driven by strong productivity in our diagnostics business and good operating expense leverage. As Rob mentioned, adjusted earnings per share of $0.69 was an increase of 10% versus the first quarter of 2018 and was $0.03 better than our guidance in January. The beat was comprised of $0.01 from greater organic revenue growth and $0.02 from more favorable incremental margins.

Looking further into the key drivers within our segments for the first quarter of 2019, let's start with our diagnostics business. As mentioned in my earlier remarks, organic revenue grew 9% driven by broad-based momentum across our portfolio. Reproductive health grew high single-digits organically driven by our genomics testing business. We remain on track to double revenue in our genomics testing business year-over-year in 2019. Immunodiagnostics grew low double-digits organically led by double-digit organic growth in EUROIMMUN and Tulip. As Prahlad mentioned we're encouraged by our progress in the US and excited about our future NPIs over the next couple of years. Applied Genomics products grew high single-digit as customers increasingly rely on our automated sample to answer portfolio. Finally, we are encouraged by the initial feedback from our this early adopters and remain on track to have 30 total installations by the end of the year.

Turning to Discovery & Analytical Solutions, the first quarter was impacted by several unique timing items. However, we feel confident the business will grow mid single-digits in 2019. We experienced high single digit organic revenue growth in pharma biotech, demand for our leading discovery product portfolio remained robust led by our high content screening an in vivo imaging solutions. This marks our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit organic revenue growth and our imaging and detection product lines. We are optimistic that this bio, which I will talk about in a few minutes will help further our leading discovery portfolio, further improve our leading discovery portfolio. Additionally, we experienced high single digit organic revenue growth in our OneSource business and flat organic revenue growth in our informatics business often difficult first quarter 2018 comparison.

The two end markets impacted most by timing were applied and academic end government. Applied markets which grew low single digits, would have been mid single digits, excluding the impact from the US government shutdown. Academic and government, which had a double-digit decline of a small revenue base would have been flat excluding the US government shutdown and service timing delays. Looking at below the line items, adjusted net interest and other expense for the first quarter was approximately $14 million and our adjusted tax rate was approximately 16% driven by discrete items.

Turning to the balance sheet. We finished the quarter with approximately $1.9 billion of debt and $134 million of cash. We exited the quarter with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 2.8 times. Free cash flow in the quarter was negative $25 million and adjusted free cash flow in the quarter was negative $7 million. The difference between the reported and adjusted numbers due to cash payments associated with the Tulip and Vanadis acquisitions. Working capital uses increased mostly due to seasonal inventory builds. We have ongoing actions to execute our full year cash flow plan and we continue to forecast adjusted free cash flow conversion of 95% in 2019.

As Rob mentioned, we are excited about our acquisition of Cisbio, the net purchase price of approximately $215 million. We expect a double-digit return on invested capital by year four. Cisbio had about $51 million of revenue in 2018. For the remainder of 2019, we expect Cisbio to contribute $35 million in revenue and approximately $0.02 of adjusted earnings per share in PerkinElmer. Given our strong first quarter results and the addition of Cisbio, we are raising our revenue and adjusted earnings outlook for 2019. We expect revenue for the year to be approximately $2.93 billion, including $42 million from foreign exchange headwinds, $35 million of contributions from Cisbio, and 6% organic revenue growth.

For the full year, we expect EPS -- adjusted EPS of $4.02 to $4.07, driven primarily by the addition of Cisbio. Implicit in this guidance is adjusted operating margin expansion of 120 basis points to 150 basis points, $60 million of interest and other expense and a tax rate of 16%. We expect our share count to be slightly under 112 million shares. For the second quarter of 2019, we are forecasting reported revenue of $730 million, representing 5% to 6% organic revenue growth, including a foreign exchange headwind of approximately $18 million versus the comparable prior period and $8 million from Cisbio. In terms of adjusted earnings per share guidance, we are forecasting $1.

This concludes my prepared remarks. Operator, at this time, we would like to open the call for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator --

Thank you. (Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Steve Willoughby with Cleveland Research. Your line is now open.

Stephen Willoughby -- Cleveland Research -- Analyst

Hi. Good evening. A question for you, just on guidance first, Jamey. You beat here by $0.03 in the first quarter. This acquisition you're saying is $0.02 accretive. It looks like your interest expense for the year might be coming down a few million as well. What is the offset then that you're only raising your full year guidance by $0.02? And then I have one follow-up.

Jamey Mock -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure. Thanks for the question Steve. So, yes, the $0.03 beat in the first quarter, we think a couple of pennies will come back in the second quarter, that's due to the extra organic revenue growth for the export-controlled products as well as a little bit of margin expansion with a little bit of timing. The offset to the extra penny is a little bit -- actually a little bit extra interest expense in the year, because our pre-cash flow performance in the first quarter was a little less than expected. So I think you might be referring to total -- that the number that I quoted was total interest expense and other and that was $60 million as our guidance for the year.

Stephen Willoughby -- Cleveland Research -- Analyst

Okay, great. And then, I was just wondering if someone could comment and provide a little bit more color, just on how the Vanadis rollout is going? How discussions as it relates to reimbursement is going? How people are seeing throughput, et cetera? And maybe an update on when we will see some clinical publications on that.

Prahlad Singh -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Yes. Steve, this is Prahlad. So the Vanadis installations are going per plan that we have shared earlier. We've had 13 installations by the end of Q1. I personally have visited the first seven customers over the last month and the feedback has been very positive. And generally customers continue to remain excited. We have a pretty strong pipeline. So that's from an installation and a current status perspective. We have submitted publication. So hopefully it's going through the peer review process and that provides data around all the CE-IVD, the clinical arm the CE Mark that was submitted. In the U.S. we've -- as you know we've got the women and infants -- the value study that's ongoing. We've just very initially begun discussions and started exploring as to what our strategies should be around payers. So it's still in its early stages in regards to reimbursement.

Operator --

Thank you. And our next question comes from Patrick Donnelly with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Patrick Donnelly -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Great, thanks guys. Rob, maybe one for you, just on China, we've seen some mixed data points there. You had one peer who saw a decline called out a few specific areas of weakness, another peer put up a really strong quarter sounded bullish across the board. And then on the more macro side, we saw some core industrial companies report even today kind of blaming the macro in China and saw a big slowdown there. I know you guys had high single kind of removing onetime stuff. So, can you just provide your perspective on that market help us think about the state of the market there during the quarter and then also just to go forward?

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So, for us, it was a good quarter in China. I would say the majority of our end markets continue to see good growth. So, if you look particularly in the diagnostic side, EUROIMMUN did well. Our immunodiagnostic business continues to do pretty well. And so I would say, on the diagnostic side we saw a good strength. On the Pharma aside we continue to see good strength. But I would say to the extent, that was somewhat offset by weakness more on the applied markets. And we think some of them are maybe timing related. But as you said, when you exclude the sort of onetime impact of the export-controlled product, we were sort of high-single digits. So we feel pretty good about the China momentum going into the second quarter.

Patrick Donnelly -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Okay. And then maybe just on DAS, calling for pretty healthy uptick to mid-single digits in 2Q, facing a significantly more difficult comp. I know you touched on a bit. But can you just talk through the moving pieces there how much visibility you have? And what drives that business really higher on kind of a two-year stack number?

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

So, first of all, we did see strong growth or continued strong growth in the Pharma biotech which is sort of high-single digits for us in the first quarter. We think that continues. Some of that was offset from some academic markets that were quite frankly timing related. There were a number of items there, that sort of caused that to be actually negative in the quarter, we don't think that's a market phenomenon. We think that's unique to a couple of things we had. So, if academic goes back to sort of positive, we think that will drive life sciences to sort of mid- to high-single digits. And then as I mentioned before, there was some things in the implied markets outside the U.S. that I think -- when we look at the bookings we're fairly confident that we'll return that business to sort of mid-single digits despite the difficult comp with last year.

Patrick Donnelly -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

It's very helpful. Thanks.

Operator --

Thank you. And our next question comes from Doug Schenkel with Cowen. Your line is now open.

Chris McCabe -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Hey. Good afternoon. This is Chris on for Doug today. Thanks for taking my question. So, just based on your Q2 core revenue guidance, it looks like, the core revenue growth for the year is back-end loaded. By our math you're essentially guiding to 6.5% to 7% core growth in the second half relative to a 5% growth in the first half. So with that in mind, can you just walk us through the key drivers behind the 150 basis points to 200 basis points of revenue growth deceleration in the second half?

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

So why don't I take the revenue and then maybe Jamey can talk a little bit about the margin. But, I think actually going into the year we talked about the fact that the back end will be a little better from both a revenue perspective as well as a margin perspective. And a lot of that is because a lot of the growth accelerators that Prahlad mentioned, so whether it's our genetic testing business, whether it's Vanadis, whether it's some of the MPIs that are coming out later in the year will ramp up the revenue growth. And that also impacts our margins to some extent. But I'll let Jamey speak to the margins then.

Jamey Mock -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. That's what I was going to say. So, 130 basis points of margin expansion in the first quarter, the first half of the year Chris is probably 46% to 47% of our revenue. And so we get a lot more volume leverage in the second half of the year. So if we're in the 120 range already in the first half, we feel very confident in the 120 to 150 for the total year. Thank you.

Chris McCabe -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Okay. And then for my follow-up question, could you just provide a bit more on Europe performance, specifically why end markets were soft there. And do you expect that to remain here for the balance of the year? And maybe just more broadly, are there any major changes to your end market or geographic growth assumptions for the year? Thank you.

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I would say the pressure we saw in Europe was largely in the applied markets and also academic. And that really put some pressure on our DAS growth rates. The majority of our Diagnostics business continued to do well in Europe. And so for Europe overall we were just slightly negative. And then your question whether we do think that's going to come back somewhat in the remainder of the year, I think we talked in the beginning of the year of targeting Europe at sort of low single-digits. And we still think that's the appropriate number for Europe.

Operator --

Thank you. And our next question comes from Brandon Couillard with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Brandon Couillard -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Thanks, good afternoon. On the Cisbio deal, could you help us kind of understand what the growth profile of that asset is? And any opportunities you might see to accelerate growth or profitability under the Perkin umbrella?

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So I would say we're quite excited about this acquisition because we think it's extremely complementary to what we do on drug Discovery. And so I mentioned a little bit in my prepared remarks, but we think with Cisbio combined with our strength in some of the areas particularly around luminescence. And so we do a lot of work around luminescence. They have a very strong fluorescent portfolio of assays. Of course then when you combine that with our automation and detection, we can now go with a fully automated workflow whether it's reagents plates, automation detection information. So all the drug discoveries and I had alluded to before, we're the only company now that can provide all three assay tests for on a homogeneous. So, whether you want to look at luminescence, whether you want to look at fluorescence, or whether you want to look at radiometric. So we think by combining our efforts with Cisbio's capabilities, we can accelerate the growth. And historically they've grown fairly well. So we think this business with PerkinElmer definitely gets into the high-single digits maybe even a little bit better than that. The other aspect I alluded to is I think you know well, we have a very strong imaging portfolio whether it's high content or whether it's in vivo. But generally up to this point we've been principally around in instruments and software and no other firms so sell the cellular imaging reagents that go with our imaging instruments. While with Cisbio's technology and capabilities, we'll be able to expand in the cellular imaging reagents and consumables. And so, therefore, we'll be able to go to our customers with a package with the instruments software and the assays. And I think that further drives incremental growth between the two companies.

Brandon Couillard -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Thanks. And just a quick follow-up for Jamey. Could you help us with the impact of currency on the gross and operating margin lines? And any impact on EPS in the quarter?

Jamey Mock -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Gross operating margin, foreign exchange was probably about 20 basis points. And on an operating margin it was about 30 basis points with regards to foreign exchange.

Brandon Couillard -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator --

Thank you. And our next question comes from Paul Knight with Janney. Your line is now open.

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Paul, we can't hear you.

Paul Knight -- Janney -- Analyst

Hey, can you hear me now, Rob?

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, Paul. How are you?

Paul Knight -- Janney -- Analyst

Congrats on your -- congratulations on your new IR person.

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

I understand, he was trying to rob [ph].

Paul Knight -- Janney -- Analyst

Anyway. Hey, Rob can you talk about China. I mean you were one of the early innovators there with SYM-BIO. Is that -- can you also talk about your M&A pipelines specifically in that market? And my next question would be your U.S. penetration now in Diagnostics with your broader product line? Thanks.

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So why don't I take the China discussion I'll pass it over to Prahlad on the US and I assume you're talking mostly with EUROIMMUN on the US penetration?

Paul Knight -- Janney -- Analyst

Yeah, correct.

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

But as you pointed out, we were fairly early in the China market. SYM-BIO brought us some terrific distribution capabilities and then we've added with high wound blood screening in a number of other areas. So -- and of course EUROIMMUN brings a very strong capability in China. So I think first of all looking at the diagnostic side, we feel very good about our capabilities. We continue to look for opportunities from an inorganic perspective to add to that and we invest a lot of time and effort in that regard. And I guess I would say stay tuned on that one. Where we've been a little bit more active recently is on the DAS side. And as you saw over the last sort of year or two, we've been adding some assets on the analytical instruments side. We're looking very active in the applied markets like for areas like food and other areas that are higher growth areas and I'd say very active there and hopefully we'll have something to talk about maybe later this year. Let me turn it over to Prahlad maybe he can talk a little bit about the EUROIMMUN penetration in the US.

Prahlad Singh -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Yeah. Thanks, Rob. And Paul I think EUROIMMUN continues to do well in the U.S. As I mentioned they got two approvals on celiac markers this quarter. They continued to grow well, they had a major lab victory, which will not only give them instrument penetration but also continued asset penetration over the years. They grew low double digits in the first quarter and we see very good traction for the rest of the year.

Paul Knight -- Janney -- Analyst

Thanks very much.

Operator --

Thank you. And our next question comes from Bill Quirk with Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Dan -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Hi, thanks. This is Dan on for Bill. First on Tulip, it sounds like growth was strong in the quarter. I think you said double digits. Could you just provide an update there? And then any insight on new offerings as well? Thanks.

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Tulip, again as you said it continues to do well, they had double-digit growth and their pipeline is growing both not just in India, but we are also looking at how do we take the product portfolio out into some of the other emerging markets. So great traction there they had a very good 2018 and a very good start to the year.

Dan -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks. And then I'm a millennial. So stereotypically, I'd ask about cannabis. Do you guys have any update on what kind of market opportunity you're seeing there?

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So you know we talked in the beginning of the year of the opportunity to probably double that business in 2019. And just a reminder, we did about $10 million last year. So we're -- got to go about $20 million and I would say we saw strong growth in the first quarter and we think we're on -- well on track to at least do $20 million in 2019.

Dan -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Last thing.

Operator --

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jack Meehan with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Mitchell Petersen -- Barclays -- Analyst

Hey. Thank you. This is actually Mitch Petersen on for Jack this afternoon. So pretty good growth out of OneSource in the quarter I was just hoping you could unpack that for us a little bit. I know you're expecting to lap some enterprise wins there. And then, as we think about the balance of the year, do you think the high single-digit growth rate from 1Q 2019 is sustainable for the remainder of 2019? Thanks.

Jamey Mock -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Hey, Mitch it's Jamey. Thanks for the question. So yes. I mean, OneSource is going as planned. So we still feel confident in the high single-digits for the year. As we mentioned before, we're looking at some tenders that we think could land in the second half maybe late maybe have an impact to that, but still feel good about it and I think no change in the overall guidance.

Mitchell Petersen -- Barclays -- Analyst

Great. That's helpful. And then maybe just to confirm, it sounds like you pulled in half of what you expected from the US government shutdown. Do you expect to recoup the other half of that in the second quarter?

Jamey Mock -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes. That's right. It's a -- we got about half in the first quarter. So going back to Steve's point and some of the questions around DAS mid single-digits in the second quarter we get -- that we expect some of that -- the second portion of that to come in the second quarter, which also helps give confidence to mid single-digits for DAS in the second quarter.

Mitchell Petersen -- Barclays -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks a lot.

Operator --

Thank you. And our next question comes from Ross Muken with Evercore. Your line is now open.

Luke Sergott -- Evercore -- Analyst

Hey, guys. This is Luke on for Ross today. Just real quick a couple of housekeeping ones. Did you break out the -- by your expectations for guidance by segment? I think I missed that one.

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Expectation for Q2, or for the year?

Luke Sergott -- Evercore -- Analyst

Yeah, for 2Q.

Jamey Mock -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

No. No. We didn't give the expectations for 2Q. But I think generally speaking probably high single-digits for Diagnostics mid single-digits for DAS is the way to think about 2Q.

Luke Sergott -- Evercore -- Analyst

Okay. That's great. And I guess on the just sticking with the Diagnostics growth and how strong it's been over the last couple of quarters, how much of that is due to strong market conditions and just high-growth markets speaking of immunodiagnostics et cetera? And how much of that is really your expanding portfolio and kind of everything starting to come together for you guys?

Prahlad Singh -- President and Chief Operating Officer

I think it's a combination of both. If you look at it from the reproductive health perspective, I think despite strained growth rates we have expanded the business and that's happening because we are adding new test menus with lysosomal disorders and NeoBase two approvals that have come through. And similarly, on the applied genomics side and EUROIMMUN, we see good traction for those product portfolio in emerging markets. So I think it's a combination of both.

Luke Sergott -- Evercore -- Analyst

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you.

Operator --

Thank you. And our next question comes from Derik DeBruin with Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Savi -- Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

This is Savi [ph] on for Derik today. Thank you for the questions. So first question is for the applied market. So I know -- I appreciate the color provided so far, but then some of your competitors caught out some choppiness in the food market, particularly in China. Just wondering if you've seen any of that? If so, when can we expect that to go away? Thanks.

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I would say we probably saw some of that in China. But quite frankly, one of dynamics that are going on in the China market right now as you probably heard from our competitors as well is there is some shifting in testing going from government labs to more private-based labs. And a lot of these private-based labs do more than food. So they will test for environmental and they'll test for food and they may do other types of things. So quite frankly for our first quarter in particular, there may be noise in sort of was it environmental lab or was it a food lab. And so we're still trying to get better color behind that. But clearly, we've seen a little bit of a reduction in food testing as the shift has occurred from public labs to private labs. But we do think it's somewhat temporary and as we think about food for 2019, we expect it will continue to do strong growth in China.

Savi -- Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Okay, that's very helpful. Just a follow-up. I apologize if I missed it earlier. Just wanted to get more color on the pacing for the rest of the year. So, anything that we should think about for the rest of the quarters regarding organic growth and margin trends throughout the year just given the more difficult comps? Thank you.

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

No, I mean as we think about the first quarter, it came in pretty much as we expected. And so we'd say that we think the year is going to play out pretty much as we expected which will be a little stronger growth in the back half. We talked a little bit about that earlier. So, we think our back half organic growth is probably in the 6.5%, 7% range. And then as we think about operating margin expansion, we also think that's a little heavier in the back half. So, if you think about maybe 100 basis points or so in the first half and then stronger growth in the back half so that we average that 120 to 150 for the year. Again that's very consistent with what we talked about in January.

Savi -- Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Great, thanks.

Operator --

Thank you. And our next question comes from Dan Brennan with UBS. Your line is now open.

Tim -- UBS -- Analyst

Thanks. This is Tim on for Dan. Would you be able to get a little more granular about your applied growth? I know it's low single-digits in the quarter but could you maybe give us a breakout of the industrial versus environmental versus food?

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

So, industrial and environmental, we really don't sort of breakdown. And again part of that is it's becoming increasingly more difficult with our customer base is it really definitively defined what's being done on from an environmental testing perspective on what's been testing for other things. So, we've sort of put those together. But if you look at industrial and food we think that was sort of low to mid-single-digits. And as I mentioned before food was down largely outside the US. US is very strong sort of mid-teens. And if you look at it from a geographic perspective applied was sort of mid-singles in Americas up sort of low to mid-single depending on how you consider the government control the product and Europe was down a little bit. So, low single-digits.

Tim -- UBS -- Analyst

Okay, great. And could you talk a little bit about Cisbio, just in terms of your overall M&A strategy going forward. Do you see other deals of this size, kind of in the pipeline was this a particularly competitive deal. Is this an area where you think you might continue to focus. Just give us a little bit more color there ?

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

So, I would say generally our M&A strategy is sort of consistent with the overall company strategy which is we're trying to drive from an end market perspective into the more attractive end market for us which we think are life sciences food and diagnostics. So, those are areas that we think are very attractive because of the growth profile and also because we think we have some differentiated capabilities in those markets. We're also looking to continue to expand our capabilities globally. So, we've over the last couple of years been focused largely on emerging market growth. And then I would say the third aspect of it is we want to continue to drive our growth into areas that facilitate a workflow. So, obviously, we sell instruments we want to continue to build out our reagent assay and consumable as well as our informatics. So, that's the fundamental larger strategy that we're focusing on. Cisbio hit most, if not all those, obviously, provide a very strong capability in assays increased our exposure to the pharma and biotech market. And while they weren't significant in emerging markets, we think their capability combined with our distribution capability will be able to expand emerging market presence in the drug discovery space.

Tim -- UBS -- Analyst

Thank you.

Operator --

Thank you. And our next question comes from Tycho Peterson with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Tycho Peterson -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

Hey, thanks, Rob. I guess on year-on-year and I know you said double-digit growth. Can you just talk to how that compares full year guidance of 13% to 15%. And can you say just maybe unpack China, Germany with the moderation versus US and other emerging markets?

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So, EUROIMMUN pretty much came on track is what we expected. So, I would say EUROIMMUN when I think about the first quarter revenue was pretty much on. And we sort of mention this a little bit in the prepared remarks. We were pleasantly surprise on the operating margin side. They had a nice pickup in operating margin. Some of that is probably timing, because they sold a little less instruments in the quarter-no, sold a little bit more. But we think a lot of it is just better cost focus and cost management. And so we're excited about that, because we think that is one of the big levers to margin expansion as we started thinking about 2019, 2020 and 2021. So I think that's good. With regard to China and Germany, you're talking specifically for EUROIMMUN or for PerkinElmer?

Tycho Peterson -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

EUROIMMUN?

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Okay. So EUROIMMUN had another strong quarter in China, and it was up sort of mid-teens something like that. Maybe even a little bit better than that. I don't know Germany offhand. I can tell you sort of Europe was sort of mid-single.

Tycho Peterson -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

Okay. And then, on Vanadis, just curious about utilization at some of your early customers? And as we think about how many biochemicals within the labs have enough volume to achieve the EUR100 cost per test? Can you maybe just talk to how you plan to penetrate some of the lower volume labs?

Prahlad Singh -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Yeah. Tycho, this is Prahlad. So the labs that we are focusing on right now, and obviously labs that have larger than, let's say, on average 5,000 tests, and that's where we are seeing a lot of interest coming in from. I think in some of the places or some of the countries where you would have lower volumes. We would probably look at either centralizing it to one lab there that could attract. And there are also facilities where we have our own labs. So that's in Kuala Lumpur or India or in the U.S. where we would look at putting Vanadis.

Tycho Peterson -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

Okay.

Jamey Mock -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tycho, just to clarify quickly with high single-digit in Europe.

Tycho Peterson -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

Okay. And then, just last one. It came out in the K. I think you guys had about a point benefit 1.3% organic growth from the ASC 606 switch last year. So as we think about that and the context of the underlying organic growth. Are you still comfortable with kind of the high-single-digit targets, that you put out there and the path to get there?

Jamey Mock -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. We are, Tycho. And just to maybe explain that change last year. I mean the new revenue guidance enabled us to do some things operationally and commercially that we chose to do that was -- we are able to recognize revenue under 606 and we wouldn't have been able to under 605. But had 606 not coming around we still would have -- we just wouldn't have made those changes, and still had relatively the same amount of revenue growth year-over-year.

Operator --

Thank you. And our next question comes from Dan Leonard with Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Mike Sarcone -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Hey, guys. This is Mike Sarcone on for Dan Leonard. Just a few questions on EUROIMMUN. You had mentioned you're targeting 50% market share in the U.S. by the end of the year. Can you just tell us where you're starting from in terms of market share heading into 2019, and then maybe your confidence level around getting to 50%?

Prahlad Singh -- President and Chief Operating Officer

I think just to give you a sense, I think on -- and this is again just to be specific around the autoimmune screening business. We would say that we are somewhere around 30%. And with some of the new forays that we have made in the lab, we think that by the end of the year we'll get to about 50% autoimmune screening.

Mike Sarcone -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Got it. And one more on EUROIMMUN. I think on the last conference call you said, you had in the US about 50 tests approved. Where do you stand today?

Prahlad Singh -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Yeah, I think we are a slightly lower 60 now.

Mike Sarcone -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Operator --

Thank you. I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Robert Friel for any closing remarks.

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, great. Well, first of all thank you for your questions and your interest in PerkinElmer. So we think we're off to a great start this year to continue to drive our mission and continue to create value for our customers, shareholders, and employees. I look forward to updating you on our progress in the coming quarters. Thanks again for joining the call, and I hope everyone has a great evening.

Operator --

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program. And you may all disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.

Duration: 51 minutes

Call participants:

Operator --

Bryan Kipp -- Vice President of Investor Relations

Robert F. Friel -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Prahlad Singh -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Jamey Mock -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Stephen Willoughby -- Cleveland Research -- Analyst

Patrick Donnelly -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Chris McCabe -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Brandon Couillard -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Paul Knight -- Janney -- Analyst

Dan -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Mitchell Petersen -- Barclays -- Analyst

Luke Sergott -- Evercore -- Analyst

Savi -- Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Tim -- UBS -- Analyst

Tycho Peterson -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

Mike Sarcone -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

More PKI analysis

Transcript powered by AlphaStreet

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

10 stocks we like better than PerkinElmerWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PerkinElmer wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.