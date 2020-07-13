Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Earnings

PepsiCo beverage sales slide amid coronavirus lockdowns

North American beverage sales fell 6.6%

close
Divine Capital Markets CEO Danielle Hughes says the technology sector and companies that pay hefty dividends are strong areas to explore in the market. Capital Wealth Planning chief market strategist Jeff Saut later says the economy and earnings will perform better than investors are currently predicting. video

Market volatility can lead to stock opportunities: Expert

Divine Capital Markets CEO Danielle Hughes says the technology sector and companies that pay hefty dividends are strong areas to explore in the market. Capital Wealth Planning chief market strategist Jeff Saut later says the economy and earnings will perform better than investors are currently predicting.

PespsiCo Inc.’s second-quarter revenue slipped as consumers stocked up on snacks and bought fewer beverages amid the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Continue Reading Below

The Purchase, New York-based beverage and snack maker saw sales slump 3.1 percent versus a year ago to $15.95 billion, outpacing the $15.38 billion that analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting. Organic revenue, which accounts for foreign exchange and acquisitions, was down 0.3 percent.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
PEPPEPSICO INC.134.46+1.75+1.32%

“Despite being faced with significant challenges and complexities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our businesses performed relatively well during the quarter, with a notable level of resiliency in our global snacks and foods business,” PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement.

ANALOG DEVICES TO BUY RIVAL MAXIM INTEGRATED, FORM $68B CHIPMAKER

Sales at the company’s snack division, Frito-Lay, rose 6.6 percent year over year to $4.27 billion, helping to mitigate the 6.6 percent decline seen at its North American beverage unit.

PepsiCo earned a second-quarter profit of $1.65 billion, or an adjusted $1.32 per share. Wall Street analysts were anticipating adjusted earnings of $1.25 a share.

The company previously suspended its outlook due to uncertainties caused by COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

PepsiCo shares were down 1.62 percent through Friday, slightly lagging the S&P 500’s 1.42 percent decline.