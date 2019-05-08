Panthers owner needs tax breaks for SC practice fields move

article

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper says he wants to move his practice fields to South Carolina, but if the state can't help him with incentives, he's fine keeping them in North Carolina.

Continue Reading Below

Tepper said Wednesday he can put a bubble over the Charlotte, North Carolina, practice fields and build a cafeteria.

The South Carolina Senate is set to debate Thursday whether to offer about $120 million in tax breaks to the Panthers to build a new practice facility and team headquarters in South Carolina. It's the final day of the 2019 session.

Tepper says it'll cost a lot of money to move and he needs the help.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster enthusiastically backs the bill. But several state senators say a billionaire NFL owner doesn't need taxpayer help.