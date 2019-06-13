Panel: 90% of US sport bets could be online in 5 to 10 years

Image 1 of 2 ▼ In this Sept. 9, 2018 photo, customers watch sports on a giant screen at the sports book of the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Panelists at a gambling conference in Atlantic City, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, predicted 90 percent of all US sports betting will be done online or over smart phones within the next 10 years. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Some gambling and technology executives say 90% of sports betting in the United States will be done over mobile phones or the internet in the next five to 10 years.

Continue Reading Below

Speaking at the East Coast Gaming Congress in Atlantic City, the leaders say rapid advances in technology are pushing sports betting further online.

Since winning a U.S. Supreme Court case last year clearing the way for all states to offer legal sports betting, New Jersey %href_on(file: