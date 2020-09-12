Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health Care Tech

Oxford, AstraZeneca to resume coronavirus vaccine trial

18,000 people have received vaccine

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for September 12

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

LONDON — Oxford University says trials of a coronavirus vaccine that it is developing with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will resume, days after being paused due to a reported side-effect in a patient in the U.K.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AZNASTRAZENECA PLC53.73+0.66+1.24%

FIRST HUMAN TRIAL OF ASTRAZENECA CORONAVIRUS VACCINE SHOWS PROMISE

In a statement, the university said in large trials such as this “it is expected that some participants will become unwell and every case must be carefully evaluated to ensure careful assessment of safety.”

It said that globally some 18,000 people have received the vaccine as part of the trial.

Oxford University says trials of a coronavirus vaccine that it is developing with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will resume. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It would not disclose information about the patient's illness for reasons of participant confidentiality but insisted that it is “committed to the safety of our participants and the highest standards of conduct in our studies and will continue to monitor safety closely.”

Pauses in drug trials are commonplace.