Oversight board for California's green jobs measure schedules first meeting for September

The board tasked with overseeing projects funded by a California ballot measure to generate clean-energy jobs says it will hold its first meeting in early September.

Wednesday's announcement comes after The Associated Press reported Monday that the board overseeing projects funded by Proposition 39 had never met and planned its first meeting in October or November.

Voters approved Prop 39 in 2012 to raise taxes on corporations and send billions of dollars to schools for energy efficiency projects.

The state Energy Commission says the program is on track. School districts are applying for funding, but it's so far generated barely one-tenth of the promised jobs, and the state has no comprehensive list of work done or energy saved.

Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon says it's too soon for oversight, as the program is just starting.