Overseer of Fannie, Freddie in probe for alleged harassment

The federal regulator whose agency oversees mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is being investigated for alleged sexual harassment of an employee.

The employee's attorney confirmed Friday that there is an investigation underway into the allegations against Mel Watt, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. The case was first reported by Politico.

The attorney, Diane Seltzer Torre, declined to name the employee out of respect for her privacy or to provide any details.

Watt, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, says case documents were given to Politico in a politically motivated leak.