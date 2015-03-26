Oncolytics Biotech Gapping Up Thursday

There was one stock that gapped up today with an opening price significantly higher than the previous trading day's close:
- Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) closed the previous trading session at $2.64, gapping up to open at $2.95 today. The stock price is up 8.3% with a volume of 123,980. The stock has lost momentum over the last three months, losing 82 cents (-22.3%) from $3.68 on June 5, 2012. The stock has climbed a step closer to its 50-day moving average, sitting at just 91.5% of the mark.
Continue Reading Below