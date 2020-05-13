Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Oil

Oil prices tumble even as stockpiles shrink for first time in 16 weeks

WTI fell 1.3% to $25.98 a barrel

By FOXBusiness
close
OPIS energy analyst Tom Kloza argues oil prices will recover next year. video

Despite coronavirus demand dip, cheap oil 'isn’t here to last’: OPIS analyst

OPIS energy analyst Tom Kloza argues oil prices will recover next year.

Oil prices slid Wednesday, even after weekly data showed inventories fell for the first time in 16 weeks.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. stockpiles decreased by 745,000 barrels in the week through May 8, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, compared with a 4.15 million barrel build that analysts surveyed by Refintiiv were anticipating.

OIL-RICH ALASKA WARY OF SAUDI POWER PLAY IN BATTERED CRUDE MARKET

Inventories had risen for 15 consecutive weeks, though prices began to rally after an agreement among energy producers to cut output prompted speculation of a longer-term rebound.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, fell 1.3 percent to $25.98 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, dropped 1.4 percent to $29.57 a barrel.