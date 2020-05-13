Oil prices tumble even as stockpiles shrink for first time in 16 weeks

Oil prices slid Wednesday, even after weekly data showed inventories fell for the first time in 16 weeks.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. stockpiles decreased by 745,000 barrels in the week through May 8, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, compared with a 4.15 million barrel build that analysts surveyed by Refintiiv were anticipating.

OIL-RICH ALASKA WARY OF SAUDI POWER PLAY IN BATTERED CRUDE MARKET

Inventories had risen for 15 consecutive weeks, though prices began to rally after an agreement among energy producers to cut output prompted speculation of a longer-term rebound.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, fell 1.3 percent to $25.98 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, dropped 1.4 percent to $29.57 a barrel.