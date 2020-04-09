Oil climbs as Saudi Arabia, Russia reportedly agree to output cuts

Oil prices rallied sharply Thursday morning as Russia and Saudi Arabia reportedly reached an agreement on production cuts.

The deal between the two sides, which are holding a virtual meeting due to travel and distancing restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is one component of a broader effort to cut production by up to 20 million barrels per day, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Other major oil exporters had yet to agree to reductions.

“The 10-20 million range is a meaningful signal to the market, and all the other participants will take like action to stabilize production against the lower demand," Reid Morrison, energy lead at the consultancy firm PwC told FOX Business. "It will have a normalizing effect on the market and on productions levels against demand."

The Journal, citing sources, has reported that Russia would reduce its production by 2 million barrels a day and Saudi Arabia would lower its output by 4 million barrels from its April level.

Saudi Arabia said last month it would increase production in April to 12.3 million barrels a day after pumping out 9.7 million barrels in March. The move followed Russia's refusal to agree to a production cut.

Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, rose 1.3 percent to $33.26 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, climbed 1.4 percent to $25.43. The energy components had gained as much as 11 percent and 13 percent, respectively, in the moments after reports of a deal surfaced.

WTI crude had previously plunged 60 percent from its Jan. 6 peak through Wednesday as the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia exacerbated a supply glut while the COVID-19 pandemic crushed demand.

A virtual meeting of energy ministers from the world’s 20 largest economies will follow on Friday to "foster global dialog and cooperation to ensure stable energy markets and enable a stronger global economy,” according to a statement from the G20.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.